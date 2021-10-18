Dysin Mayo Called to Coyotes

October 18, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Tucson Roadrunners News Release







GLENDALE, ARIZONA - Arizona Coyotes General Manager Bill Armstrong announced today that the Coyotes have recalled defenseman Dysin Mayo and assigned defenseman Vladislav Provolnev to the Tucson Roadrunners, the Club's American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate.

The 25-year-old Mayo has appeared in both games with the Roadrunners this season, wearing the Captain's "C" on his sweater. He is the only member of the current Roadrunners roster that has appeared in all six seasons with the franchise.

The 6-foot-2, 183-pound native of Victoria, B.C. recorded 1-3-4 and 22 penalty minutes (PIM) in 35 games with Tucson in 2020-21. Mayo finished the 2019-20 season fifth in the AHL for plus-minus at +25. He has totaled 13-29-42 with 151 PIM in 258 career AHL games. He has appeared in 228 of the Roadrunners last 232 games.

Mayo was originally drafted by the Coyotes in the fifth round (133rd overall) in the 2014 NHL Entry Draft.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from October 18, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.