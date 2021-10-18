Reign become Abbotsford's First Victim
October 18, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Ontario Reign News Release
The Abbottsford Canucks (1-1-0-0) earned their first win in franchise history Sunday at Toyota Arena, outlasting the Ontario Reign (1-0-0-1) in a shootout, 3-2. All four goals scored in regulation came in the second period, including Ontario tallies by Alex Turcotte and Brayden Burke. Goaltender Jacob Ingham made his second career AHL start and stopped 21 shots in a losing effort.
Date: October 17, 2021
Venue: Toyota Arena - Ontario, CA
1st 2nd 3rd OT/SO Final
ABB 0 2 0 1 3
ONT 0 2 0 0 2
Shots PP
ABB 30 1/2
ONT 36 1/4
Three Stars -
1. Danila Klimovich (ABB)
2. TJ Tynan (ONT)
3. Arturs Silvos (ABB)
W: Arturs Silvos
L: Jacob Ingham
Next Game: Tuesday, October 19, 2021 vs. Abbotsford - 7:00 PM PST @ Toyota Arena
