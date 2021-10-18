Reign become Abbotsford's First Victim

The Abbottsford Canucks (1-1-0-0) earned their first win in franchise history Sunday at Toyota Arena, outlasting the Ontario Reign (1-0-0-1) in a shootout, 3-2. All four goals scored in regulation came in the second period, including Ontario tallies by Alex Turcotte and Brayden Burke. Goaltender Jacob Ingham made his second career AHL start and stopped 21 shots in a losing effort.

Date: October 17, 2021

Venue: Toyota Arena - Ontario, CA

1st 2nd 3rd OT/SO Final

ABB 0 2 0 1 3

ONT 0 2 0 0 2

Shots PP

ABB 30 1/2

ONT 36 1/4

Three Stars -

1. Danila Klimovich (ABB)

2. TJ Tynan (ONT)

3. Arturs Silvos (ABB)

W: Arturs Silvos

L: Jacob Ingham

Next Game: Tuesday, October 19, 2021 vs. Abbotsford - 7:00 PM PST @ Toyota Arena

