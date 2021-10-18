Alex D'Orio and Chris Ortiz Reassigned to Wheeling

October 18, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins News Release







WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins announced today that goaltender Alex D'Orio has been reassigned by the Pittsburgh Penguins from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton to their ECHL affiliate, the Wheeling Nailers. Furthermore, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton has reassigned defensemen Chris Ortiz to Wheeling.

D'Orio rose to prominence with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton during the pandemic-shortened 2020-21 season. The 22-year-old logged a 6-3-1 record and finished fourth in the league in goals against average (2.18) as well as fifth in save percentage (.915).

In 42 career games with Wheeling, D'Orio has amassed a 3.31 goals against average, .892 save percentage, one shutout and a 14-21-3 record.

Pittsburgh signed D'Orio to a three-year, entry-level contract as an undrafted free agent in 2017 after he won the QMJHL Championship with the Saint John Sea Dogs. The Sherbrooke, Québec native proceeded to lead the QMJHL in saves (1478) during 2017-18.

Ortiz, a first-year pro out of the QMJHL, appeared in two preseason games for Wilkes-Barre/Scranton. The 20-year-old defenseman recorded four shots and no points in those exhibition contests.

In 231 QMJHL games played for the Baie-Comeau Drakkar and Blainville-Boisbriand Armada, Ortiz racked up 129 points (20G-109A). Last season, the native of Boisbriand, Québec was a point-per-game player for his hometown team with four goals and 20 assists in 24 games.

