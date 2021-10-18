Wolves Insider: Let's Stick It to Breast Cancer

When the Chicago Wolves host the Milwaukee Admirals at 7 p.m. Saturday, the Wolves encourage all fans to wear pink to Allstate Arena as part of Breast Cancer Awareness Night. Everyone can visit here to download an "I Fight For" sign and show the world who you're fighting for.

But Saturday is not just an occasion for fans to dress in pink and show support: It's an opportunity to save a life. Wolves fans can honor their favorite breast cancer survivor by donating $175 for a unique Breast Cancer stick - and they can choose the Wolves player who'll use that stick Saturday night. Before the game, the Wolves player writes the survivor's name on the stick. After the game, the player autographs the stick and prepares a special video greeting that will be delivered with the stick to the donor.

Why $175 per stick? That's the cost of a mammogram for someone who can't afford one. Proceeds go to Chicago Wolves Charities (driven by Kia) and A Silver Lining Foundation, the Chicago-based charity founded by Dr. Sandy Goldberg in 2006 when she discovered during her own breast cancer fight that too many women (and men) did not have access to the same health care as her. For more than 10 years, generous Wolves fans and A Silver Lining Foundation have transformed Breast Cancer Awareness Night into a life-saver for Chicagoans.

"About a month after Breast Cancer Awareness Night each year, I'll get a voicemail from Dr. Sandy telling me just how many people will get to receive a free mammogram thanks to the money donated by our fans," said Wolves president of operations Courtney Mahoney. "It is just so amazing to realize how much good this does for people in our community. I have saved every one of her messages and I'll never not get chills when I go back and listen to them."

Emmy Award-winning ABC 7 Chicago reporter Roz Varon, a two-time breast cancer survivor, will be honored before the game as she performs the honorary puck drop.

GOING BACK-TO-BACK WITH MILWAUKEE

Wolves head coach Ryan Warsofsky has a full week to prepare his squad for back-to-back games with the Milwaukee Admirals - Friday at Panther Arena and Saturday at Allstate Arena.

Warsofsky was encouraged by the Wolves' fast start Saturday against Rockford as his team owned a 16-2 shot advantage after the scoreless first period and built a 2-0 lead six minutes into the second period - but the IceHogs rallied to take a 5-3 win. That did not sit well with Warsofsky.

"We've got to work harder," he said. "It's that simple. We'll find out who's going to show up Monday ready to practice. We've got to focus on us and how we have to play for 60 minutes. Not 18. Not 26. Not 32. Sixty minutes. And it's got to be shift after shift. And we're going to start Monday and learn how to do that."

PAPA JOHN'S FAMILY SUNDAYS

Looking for a great opportunity to bring the family out to a Wolves game? Papa John's Family Sundays are the answer! The Wolves host 11 Sunday afternoon games this season - and each one will feature several great pregame activities. As a bonus, the 3 p.m. start times allow families to stay for the whole game yet return home early enough to prepare for the week ahead.

Learn more about the Wolves' entire 2021-22 promotional schedule here.

TOP LINE

C.J. SMITH

Fun fact: Des Moines native C.J. Smith is the only Iowan to score an NHL goal. Bonus fun fact: Smith became the first Wolves player to score a goal this season as he whistled home a power-play goal 18 seconds into the second period of Saturday's opener to stake the Wolves to a 1-0 lead over Rockford at Allstate Arena.

ANDREW POTURALSKI

For the first time since 2017-18, the Wolves have a captain - and it's this high-scoring 27-year-old center from Williamsville, New York. Not only does head coach Ryan Warsofsky like Poturalski's leadership, he likes his production. Poturalski led the AHL in scoring last year and started quickly with an assist Saturday night.

RYAN SUZUKI

The Carolina Hurricanes' 2019 first-round draft pick played all of last season for the Wolves as a teenager. The 20-year-old remains one of the AHL's youngest players this year, but he's off to a fast start as he knocked in a short-handed goal to give the Wolves a 2-0 lead during the second period of Saturday's opener against Rockford.

REWIND (0-1-0-0)

SATURDAY, OCT. 16: ROCKFORD 5, (at) CHICAGO 3

The Wolves seized a 2-0 lead in the second period at Allstate Arena, but the IceHogs answered with four consecutive goals to ruin Chicago's 28th season opener.

Forward C.J. Smith delivered a power-play goal, center Ryan Suzuki contributed a short-handed goal and defenseman Eric Gelinas added a power-play tally to pull the Wolves within 4-3 late.

Goaltender Alex Lyon stopped 17 of 21 shots.

NEXT FIVE GAMES

Friday, Oct. 22 at Milwaukee 7 p.m. Panther Arena AHLTV

Saturday, Oct. 23 vs. Milwaukee 7 p.m. Allstate Arena My50

Wednesday, Oct. 27 at Grand Rapids 6 p.m. Van Andel Arena AHLTV

Friday, Oct. 29 at Milwaukee 7 p.m. Panther Arena AHLTV

Sunday, Oct. 31 at Grand Rapids 3 p.m. Van Andel Arena AHLTV

All games are streamed on AHLTV.

