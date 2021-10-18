Checkers Return to the Ice, Joey Daccord Shines and More
October 18, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Charlotte Checkers News Release
For the first time in over a year, the new-look Checkers hit the ice and pulled off a road split in Pennsylvania to start off the 2021-22 season.
Week in Review
Team Statistics
Overall record
1-1-0-0
Home record
0-0-0-0
Road record
1-1-0-0
Last week's record
1-1-0-0
Last 10 games
1-1-0-0
Division Standings
5th
Conference Standings
8th
League Standings
17th
Checkers 2, Hershey 4
Penalties haunted the Checkers in their season opener, as the Bears struck twice on the man advantage en route to a 5-2 victory. Full recap
Checkers 5, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton 2
The Checkers shook off any rust from the night before with a decisive victory over the Penguins behind two-point efforts from Alex True and Lucas Carlsson and 26 saves by Joey Daccord. Full recap
Three Stars Of The Week
3rd Star
Joey Daccord
1-0-0, 26 svs
2nd Star
Logan Hutsko
0g, 3a
1st Star
Alex True
2g, 1a
NOTABLES
1) DACCORD STANDS TALL
Joey Daccord shined in his first start for Charlotte, stopping 26 of the 27 shots he faced to lead the Checkers over the Penguins. The 25-year-old netminder shut down a Penguins squad coming off a big win the night before, including denying an 11-shot barrage in the middle frame and helping Charlotte successfully kill of two of three man advantages.
2) TRUE TAKES OVER
It hasn't taken long for Alex True to find the back of the net this season, as the forward lit the lamp in both of Charlotte's contests this weekend. True, who posted 20 points in 27 games for the San Jose Barracuda a season ago and holds a career high of 24 goals in an AHL campaign, also added a helper on Max McCormick's third-period tally on Saturday to clinch three points in his first two games.
3) HUTSKO STEPS UP
Logan Hutsko didn't show any rookie jitters in his first pro games this weekend, turning in three assists over the two contests. The Boston College product meshed well with his linemates McCormick and True, with the trio each posting a +3 rating across the road trip.
4) POWERING UP
The Charlotte power play was a bright spot over the weekend, converting once in each contest. The Checkers didn't have a ton of opportunities on the man advantage, but their two strikes on five chances ties them for third in the league with a 40-percent clip.
RANKS
Alex True is tied for fourth in the AHL in goals (2)
Logna Hutsko is tied for third in the AHL in assists (3) and tied for second among rookies
Alex True and Logan Hutsko are both tied for ninth in the AHL in scoring (3)
Lucas Carlsson is tied for second in the AHL in plus/minus (+4) and tied for the lead among defensemen
Joey Daccord is tied for fourth in the AHL in goals-against average (1.00) and ranks sixth in save percentage (.963)
INJURIES
Karch Bachman - Missed two games starting 10/16
Transactions
Incoming
Oct. 15 - Chase Priskie - Assigned by Florida (NHL)
Oct. 15 - Maxim Mamin - Assigned by Florida (NHL)
Oct. 14 - Frank Hora - Signed to PTO
Oct. 13 - Alex True - Assigned by Seattle (NHL)
Outgoing
Oct. 14 - Matt Kiersted - Recalled by Florida (NHL)
Coming Up
Friday, Oct. 22 at 7 p.m. - Checkers vs. Hershey
Buy Tickets
Opening Weekend presented by Novant Health
Commemorative puck giveaway while supplies last
Teacher Appreciation Night - discounted tickets available
Saturday, Oct. 23 at 6 p.m. - Checkers vs. Hershey
Buy TicketsBUY KIDS TICKETS
Opening Weekend presented by Novant Health
My First Checkers Game - Kids tickets cost just $5 and the first 750 kids to arrive will receive a free shirt. Click here to purchase.
Kids shirt giveaway
School Supply Drive presented by First National Bank - bring at least 10 supplies to benefit Classroom Central and receive a free ticket to our game on Sunday, Nov. 28. Most-needed supplies include pencils, crayons, markers, highlighters, dry erase markers, composition books, filler paper, notebooks and pocket folders
By the Numbers
CATEGORY RECORD AHL RANK LAST WEEK
Power play 40.0% t-3rd --
Penalty kill 66.7% t-25th --
Goals per game 3.00 t-13th --
Shots per game 23.50 t-26th --
Goals allowed per game 3.00 t-16th --
Shots allowed per game 30.50 t-18th --
Penalty minutes per game 9.00 t-24th -
LEADERS
CATEGORY LEADER(S)
Points Alex True, Logan Hutsko (3), Lucas Carlsson, Max McCormick (2)
Goals Alex True (2), Four tied (1)
Assists Hutsko (3), Six tied (1)
Power play goals Aleksi Heponiemi, Alex True (1)
Shorthanded goals None
Game-winning goals Alex True (1)
Shots on goal Zac Dalpe (6), Lucas Carlsson, Scott Wilson (5)
Penalty minutes Max McCormick (4), Seven tied (2)
Plus/minus Lucas Carlsson (+4), Four tied (+3)
Wins Joey Daccord (1)
Goals-against average Joey Daccord (1.00)
Save percentage Joey Daccord (.963)
