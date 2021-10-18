Kaut, Maltsev Recalled by Colorado Avalanche

WINDSOR, CO. - The Colorado Eagles, proud AHL affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, have announced the team has completed multiple player transactions.

The following players have been recalled by the Colorado Avalanche:

Pos. Player Team (League)

RW Martin Kaut Colorado Avalanche (NHL)

C Mikhail Maltsev Colorado Avalanche (NHL)

The following player has been reassigned to the Eagles by the Colorado Avalanche:

Pos. Player Team (League)

C Dylan Sikura Colorado Eagles (AHL)

