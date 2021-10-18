Kaut, Maltsev Recalled by Colorado Avalanche
October 18, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Colorado Eagles News Release
WINDSOR, CO. - The Colorado Eagles, proud AHL affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, have announced the team has completed multiple player transactions.
The following players have been recalled by the Colorado Avalanche:
Pos. Player Team (League)
RW Martin Kaut Colorado Avalanche (NHL)
C Mikhail Maltsev Colorado Avalanche (NHL)
The following player has been reassigned to the Eagles by the Colorado Avalanche:
Pos. Player Team (League)
C Dylan Sikura Colorado Eagles (AHL)
Colorado will return to action when they return home to take on the San Jose Barracuda on Friday, October 22nd at 7:05pm MT. The Budweiser Events Center is now open to 100% fan capacity. Tickets for all regular season games are on sale now and start at just $19. Season tickets for the 2021-22 season are also on sale now and can be secured with a deposit of just $100 per seat by visiting ColoradoEagles.com or by calling the ticket department at (970) 686-7468.
