Kernels Hold Off Wisconsin To Earn Split in Tuesdayâ??s Twinbill

April 23, 2019 - Midwest League (MWL) - Wisconsin Timber Rattlers News Release





GRAND CHUTE, WI - The Cedar Rapids Kernels earned a split in Tuesday's doubleheader with the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers with a 7-6 win at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium. The Kernels cracked three homers and thirteen hits in the game

The Kernels (8-10), who managed one hit in the first game of the twinbill, started the nightcap with three hits and a run in the first inning. Jacob Pearson had the third hit of the frame, a two-out, RBI single to right to score the run in the inning and give the Kernels a 1-0 lead.

Wisconsin (7-9) loaded the bases with one out in the bottom of the first inning on a single by Yeison Coca, a double by David Fry, and a walk to Chad McClanahan. However, the next two batters in the inning struck out and the inning ended.

The Rattlers tied the game in the bottom of the second with a two-out rally. Antonio Piñero singled to keep the inning alive. Brice Turang moved his hitting streak to eight games by lining a double to left to score Piñero to even the score.

Cedar Rapids went back in front in the top of the third. Trey Cabbage and Ben Rodriguez hit back-to-back solo homers to open the inning and the Kernels had a 3-1 lead. Cabbage's home run was his sixth of the season to tie him with Will Benson of Lake County for the Midwest League lead in homers.

The Rattlers tied the game in the bottom of the third with only one hit. David Fry started the inning with a single and Chad McClanahan drew a walk to end the day for Kernels starting pitcher Brian Rapp.

Austin Schulfer took over for Rapp and there was some confusion that led to Wisconsin's second run after he walked the first batter he faced. Ball four to Connor McVey was inside and the ball went to the backstop. Rodriguez, the catcher, thought the ball hit McVey and did not go after the ball. Fry noticed that time had not been called raced for the plate and scored without a play.

Schulfer would walk the Je'Von Ward to load the bases and Kekai Rios to force in the tying run. But, the Rattlers could not take the lead as Schulfer struck out the next three batters and stranded all three base runners.

Cedar Rapids made the Rattlers pay for missing those opportunities by scoring four times in the top of the fourth inning to grab a 7-3 lead. Hunter Lee broke the tie with a long home run to right for his first hit in 14 at bats this season. The next three Kernels had singles with Cabbage driving in the run to make it 5-3 and knocking Wisconsin starter Justin Bullock out of the game.

The Kernels added two runs on an infield single by Gilberto Celestino and an error on the play.

Wisconsin chipped away with a run in the bottom of the fifth. Ward, who had a triple in game one of the doubleheader, tripled to start the inning. Rios knocked in Ward with a sacrifice fly.

In the sixth, the Rattlers took advantage of a pair of walks by reliever Zach Neff to tighten the score even more. Yeison Coca and Fry drew the walks with one out. Chad McClanahan followed and drilled a double to center to bring Wisconsin to within a run. That was as close as they would get. Neff retired the next batter before leaving the game.

Joe Record entered the game for the Kernels to get the final out of the sixth and he retired the Rattlers in order in the seventh to close out the contest.

Wisconsin stranded nine runners and went 2-for-12 with runners in scoring position in the nightcap

The series between the Timber Rattlers and Kernels concluded on Wednesday night at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium. Reese Olson (0-1, 4.66) is the schedules starting pitcher for Wisconsin. Cedar Rapids has named Luis Rijo (0-2, 4.35) as their starter. Game time is 6:35pm.

Bang for Your Buck Night is back and it is presented by Y100! Enjoy Cher-Make Hot dogs and 16-ounce Pepsi products for $1. There are also 16-ounce domestic beers available for $2 to those of legal drinking age.

If you can't make it out to the ballpark, there are several ways to follow the Timber Rattlers. The radio broadcast is on AM1280, WNAM and the TuneIn Radio app starting with the Papa John's Pizza Pregame Show at 6:15pm. MiLB.tv subscribers can watch the game over the internet.

R H E

CR 102 400 0 - 7 13 0

WIS 012 012 0 - 6 8 1

HOME RUNS:

CR:

Trey Cabbage (6th, 0 on in 3rd inning off Justin Bullock, 0 out)

Ben Rodriguez (1st, 0 on in 3rd inning off Justin Bullock, 0 out)

Hunter Lee (1st, 0 on in 4th inning off Justin Bullock, 1 out)

WP: Austin Schulfer (3-1)

LP: Justin Bullock (1-1)

SAVE: Joe Record (3)

TIME: 2:57

ATTN: 2,327

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from April 23, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.