Kernels Game at Quad Cities Postponed to April 14 Doubleheader

April 13, 2022 - Midwest League (MWL) - Cedar Rapids Kernels News Release







Davenport, IA - The Cedar Rapids Kernels' road game scheduled for April 13 against the Quad Cities River Bandits has been postponed due to inclement weather. The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on April 14 beginning at 4:30 p.m. CT at Modern Woodmen Park.

Both games of the doubleheader will be seven innings.

