Wednesday's Game Rained Out

April 13, 2022 - Midwest League (MWL) - Wisconsin Timber Rattlers News Release







BELOIT, WI - Wednesday's game between the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers and Beloit Sky Carp at ABC Supply Stadium was rained out. The teams will play a doubleheader consisting of two seven-inning games on Thursday. Game one is set to start at 5:05pm. There will be approximately a thirty-minute break between the end of game one and the start of the nightcap.

The Timber Rattlers are scheduled to have Russell Smith and Justin Jarvis as their starting pitchers. Beloit has Patrick Monteverde and Hunter Perdue as their starters.

Both games are on AM1280, WNAM and internet audio starting with the pregame show at 4:45pm.

