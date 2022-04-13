Wednesday Night Game Between Loons and Chiefs Postponed

After the Great Lakes Loons began their first road series of the season with a 15-2 win Tuesday night in Peoria, Ill., mother nature got in the way of the second game of the series. Wednesday night's game between the Loons and the Peoria Chiefs, originally scheduled for 7:35 Eastern, has been postponed due to inclement weather.

A makeup date is yet to be announced.

The series between the Loons and Chiefs continues Thursday night at Dozer Park in Peoria, with first pitch scheduled for 7:35 p.m. Eastern. Great Lakes righty Kyle Hurt makes his first start of the young season, set to square off against southpaw Nathaniel Heredia. Coverage begins on ESPN 100.9 FM with the Loons On-Deck Circle at 7:20 p.m.

