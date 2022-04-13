Dayton Dragons GameDay for Wednesday, April 13

April 13, 2022 - Midwest League (MWL) - Dayton Dragons News Release







Wednesday, April 13, 2022 l Game # 5

Classic Park l Eastlake, Ohio l 6:35 p.m.

Radio: Fox Sports 980 WONE

Dayton Dragons (2-2) at Lake County Captains (3-1)

RH James Proctor vs. RH Aaron Davenport

Today's Game: The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) meet the Lake County Captains (affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians) in the second game of a six-game series.

Dragons in the Standings (Midwest League East Division): Dayton is tied for third place, one game behind Lake County and West Michigan.

Last Game: Tuesday: Lake County 5, Dayton 1. The Captains scored four runs in the bottom of the seventh to break a 1-1 tie. Dayton starting pitcher Joe Boyle did not allow a hit over four scoreless innings, walking four and striking out seven. Mat Nelson was 2 for 3 for Dayton. Dragons pitchers held Lake County to 0 for 10 with men in scoring position.

Current Series: Lake County 1, Dayton 0. 2021 Season Series: The Dragons were 9-15 vs. Lake County (5-7 on the road). The Dragons posted a winning record against the other four teams in the East Division. The Dragons and Captains will meet 24 times in 2022 (12 times in each city).

Name Notation: The Dayton player previously known as Juan Martinez has requested that he be referred to as J.V. Martinez.

Team Notes

Dragons starting pitchers have allowed one run or less in three of the four games played.

The Dragons are tied for the MWL lead in stolen bases with seven.

Outfielder Ashton Creal has hit safely in all three games he has appeared in.

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM and www.daytondragons.com)

Thursday, April 14 (6:35 p.m.): Dayton RH Thomas Farr at Lake County RH Lenny Torres

Friday, April 15 (6:35 p.m.): Dayton RH Connor Phillips (1-0, 0.00) at Lake County RH Gavin Williams (0-0, 0.00)

Saturday, April 16 (DH) (12:05 p.m.): Dayton RH James Marinan (0-1, 18.00) and LH Andrew Abbott (0-0, 2.25)

at Lake County LH Doug Nikhazy (0-0, 0.00) and RH Tommy Mace (0-1, 27.00)

