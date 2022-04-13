River Bandits Recognized as Ballpark Digest's 2021 Team of the Year

Davenport, Iowa - The Quad Cities River Bandits officially capped off a historic 2021 season Tuesday night as Ballpark Digest honored the club as its Minor League Baseball "Team of the Year." Ballpark Digest's Editor and Publisher, Kevin Reichard, presented the award in an on-field ceremony during the club's 2022 home opener to River Bandits owner Dave Heller.

"There were more than 400 nominations for Team of the Year, but the River Bandits were exceptional," said Ballpark Digest Publisher Kevin Reichard. "That the River Bandits survived MLB's downsizing of Minor League Baseball is itself notable, but to come back with a strong year in 2021 after shutting down in 2020 due to COVID-19 is even more notable. While most teams were down in attendance in 2021, the River Bandits were way up. And while most teams were pulling back on charitable giving, the River Bandits did even more. Add in that the team won a championship on the field and it was a pretty easy decision."

In their first year as the High-A affiliate of the Kansas City Royals, the Bandits finished in the top half of the league in attendance and topped their 2019 total despite ten fewer home dates and beginning the season observing local and MLB Covid-related protocols. In addition to the jump in attendance, the Bandits also set a new record in merchandise sales, offering new items with a royal blue and gold variation of their iconic primary logo and a new Iowa/Illinois alternate logo that celebrates the area's multi-state fanbase.

"This is a great team award," said River Bandits owner Dave Heller. "From our general manager Joe Kubly and assistant general managers Paul Kleinhans-Schulz, Josh Michalsen, Seth Reeve and everyone else, our staff did a great job both working with the Kansas City Royals and taking care of our fans. The City of Davenport really stepped up and helped us complete the new renovations required by MLB, and the Royals organization is as good as they come - they were a huge help. This award really reflects all the efforts of so many people, so we're really very grateful."

At the start of the season, Quad Cities unveiled upgrades to its in-game video production system that allowed both fans in attendance at Modern Woodmen Park and those watching at home to experience the highest quality production in team history. For the first time, guests at River Bandits' home games were treated to high-definition video and live in-game scoring graphics on Modern Woodmen Park's state-of-the-art 42' x 36' video board and its new 7' x 82' ribbon board, each of which display 4K content. The team also enhanced the sound system throughout the ballpark and improved upon their fan experience with a new point of sale system at both concession stands and the team store, while also adding an ISM Connect double-sided kiosk to the amusement deck in left field.

Beyond the improvements made for 2021, the team also secured its long-term future. Working with the City of Davenport, the team and the municipality agreed to fund roughly $2.5 million in ballpark improvements for the 2022 season including home and visitors' clubhouse expansions, dressing areas with private baths for both home and visitors female coaches, a flood wall extension, a new weight room and workout room, a new female umpires' room, a video classroom, nutritionist's office, trainer's room and office, new batting cages, improved ballfield security, facia replacement, and a new heating and cool system for the ballpark suites.

