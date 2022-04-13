Kevin Schunk Named Assistant General Manager of Ticket Sales, Loons Add Nine Total Front Office Staff

MIDLAND, Mich. - The Great Lakes Loons are pleased to announce the hiring of Kevin Schunk as Assistant General Manager of Ticket Sales, along with the hiring of eight other individuals to the front office staff. The nine total additions to the front office come on the heels of a successful offseason and growth in ticket sales and corporate partnerships following the abbreviated 2021 season. The increase in staff size represents positive momentum thus far in the 2022 season and the team's recovery from the canceled 2020 season, with staffing levels now returning to pre-pandemic levels.

A native of Marysville, Michigan, Schunk is a 2008 graduate of Central Michigan University with a degree in Sports Management. His baseball career started in 2008 as an intern with the Evansville Otters, before joining the Great Lakes Loons for the first time as a Ticket Account Executive in 2009. Schunk remained with the Loons in various ticket sales and corporate partnership roles through the 2016 season. In 2017, Schunk was named the General Manager of Oakland Sports Properties, overseeing the corporate partnerships department for Oakland University. He briefly transitioned out of the sports industry, becoming a loan officer in 2020. In his new role with the Loons, Schunk will oversee all aspects of the Loons' ticket office, including the full-time and seasonal staff, sales effort, and strategic planning of the department over consecutive seasons.

Schunk and his wife, Katie, a native of Saginaw, have two young children, Monroe and Miles. In his time away from the ballpark, Schunk enjoys golf and ice fishing. He is also a die-hard Central Michigan Chippewas football fan and Detroit Lions fan, always believing that the upcoming season is the season the Lions make the Super Bowl. "My family and I are thrilled to return to the Loons and the Great Lakes Bay Region," stated Schunk. "For us, this region and the ballpark are our home and I look forward to being a part of the continued growth of the region and the team." "We're thrilled to have Kevin return to the Loons family," stated Chris Mundhenk, President and General Manager. "I've known Kevin for years and not only does he have a proven track record of financial results in the roles he's held, but his customer service, solutions-based approach, skills as a mentor, and team-based outlook make him a great addition to our front office. Our ticket staff and ticket holders alike will enjoy working with Kevin immensely."

Rickey Rissman, another former Loons front office member, is also rejoining the team as the Box Office Manager. A native of Warren, Michigan, and a Northwood University graduate, Rissman will be entering his sixth season in Minor League Baseball. His career began with the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters, before joining the Great Lakes Loons for the first time in 2018 as a Group Sales Coordinator. Following the resumption of sports from the COVID-19 pandemic, Rissman joined the Traverse City Pit Spitters as a Ticket and Sponsorship Sales Consultant in 2021. In his new role with the Loons, Rissman will oversee the office operations of the Loons box office, as well as manage the seasonal ticket staff. In his free time, Rissman enjoys cooking and traveling and living by the motto "If you ain't first, you're last." "We're excited to have Rickey return to the Loons this season," stated Tyler Kring, Assistant General Manager of Business Development. "His analytical mind will be a key asset in the daily operations of the box office and its various systems. Additionally, Rickey is one of the best mentors to young people that I've met. He will do a phenomenal job in molding our college interns every year as they begin their careers in the sports industry."

Scott Bejcek also rejoins the Loons as a Ticket Account Executive. A Midland native, Bejcek was previously with the Loons in 2013 when he served as Clubhouse Manager. In his new ticket department role, he is responsible for booking group outings and fundraising programs at Loons games. Bejcek holds a BBA and MSA in Sports Management and has two children. When he's not at the ballpark, he enjoys golfing and attending concerts. "We're excited to have Scott return to the Loons this season," stated Kring. "He will be a valuable resource to our fans looking to book group outings at the ballpark this summer and his unique background as a clubhouse manager will surely translate to unique experiences for his clients."

Luke Gunsell joins the Loons as a Ticket Account Executive. In his role, Gunsell spearheads the sales effort around ticket memberships and mini-plans. A native of Midland and Northwood graduate, Gunsell is proud to join the Loons and help contribute towards family fun entertainment for the Great Lakes Bay Region. "Luke has hit the ground running in his first few weeks with the team," stated Kring. His laser focus on sales, while providing service and solutions for our season ticket holders, no matter the challenge, have and will continue to be a great asset to the Loons."

Austin Johnson joins the Loons as a Ticket Sales Associate for the 2022 Season. In his role, Austin works on selling season ticket memberships and mini-plans, as well as servicing existing season ticket holders to meet their needs. A native of Frankenmuth, Johnson is a 2022 graduate of Northwood University with a BBA in Sports Management. An avid Detroit sports fan, Johnson enjoys attending Lions, Tigers, and Pistons games with his friends and family. "Our season ticket holders are going to love working with Austin this season," stated Kring. "He brings an enthusiasm and energy to our ticket office that is infectious. We're excited to be the first step in what will undoubtedly be a great career in sports for Austin."

Eric Vandefifier joins the front office as the Entertainment Coordinator but will be no stranger to Loons fans. This season marks his fourth season with the team, previously serving as a seasonal gameday assistant in 2018 and a member of the Fun Flock since 2019. Vandefifer most notably has been the Loons' on-field host during games since 2021. In his current role, Vandefifer oversees the Fun Flock and coordinates and schedules the entertainment that takes place during Loons games. A native of Montrose, Vandefifer is graduating from Central Michigan University in December with a degree in broadcasting. "Eric's energy and enthusiasm will be felt by fans this entire season," stated Kring. "He has a passion for creating the most entertaining product the Great Lakes Bay Region has ever seen and works tirelessly both on and off the field to make sure our fans have the best experience possible."

Cameron Koch joins the Loons' front office as the Concessions Manager. A native of Auburn, Koch has been a member of the Loons' food and beverage team as a gameday employee since 2018, first as a cashier, then as a warehouse courier. He's set to graduate this spring with a degree in Kinesiology from Saginaw Valley State University. When not at the ballpark, Koch enjoys hunting, fishing, and visiting his brother in Las Vegas. "No one deserves an addition to the front office more than Cameron," stated Andrea Noonan, Executive Chef and Director of Food and Beverage Operations. "He's an extremely hard and loyal worker and gave it his all to help us pull off the 2021 season in the most challenging of circumstances. We look forward to seeing him grow and shine in this new role this season."

Noah Wolf has been named the #2 broadcaster for the Loons and ESPN 100.9 FM, joining Lead Broadcaster Brad Tunney for all 132 Loons games this season. A 2020 graduate of Ohio University, Wolf spent the last two seasons as the voice of the Iowa State women's basketball team and the last three seasons as the voice of the Bend Elks in the West Coast League. In his spare time, Wolf enjoys tearing up the pickleball court and is an avid solver of the New York Times crossword puzzle. "Noah brings a great sound and flavor to Loons broadcasts this season," stated Tunney. "Our fans will enjoy listening to Noah all season long and the great baseball insight he brings from his time with the Elks."

Previously in a seasonal role, Carlos Valles has been named Executive Chef for the Loons' food and beverage operation. He'll manage the day-to-day operations of the Dow Diamond kitchen and be responsible for developing the menus and flavor profiles of all concession and catering items offered at Dow Diamond.

The Loons are not done staffing up for the 2022 season. Currently, the team is still hiring for seasonal, hourly opportunities including retail associates for the Loon Loft team store, janitorial team members, parking attendants, post-event cleaning crew members, grounds maintenance workers, dishwashers, grill cooks, bartenders, catering attendants, and cashiers. Those wishing to apply for a role may do so by visiting the "Employment Opportunities" page under the "Club Info" tab on Loons.com.

"We're extremely excited to make these hires and promotions, permanently growing our front office family for the 2022 season and beyond," stated Mundhenk. This is a momentous step in the team's recovery from the 2020 canceled season and one that would not be possible without the support of our fans and the Great Lakes Bay Region we received last summer, last off-season, and so far this season. One of the founding goals of the Loons was to provide jobs to the people of the region, to spur economic prosperity. Today, we are fulfilling that goal in a big way and we look forward to welcoming many more individuals to the Loons family over the coming weeks and months."

The Great Lakes Loons have been the Single-A partner of the Los Angeles Dodgers since the team's inception in 2007. Dow Diamond serves as the team's home and also houses the Michigan Baseball Foundation, a 501(c)(3) non-profit public charity, and ESPN 100.9-FM. For tickets or information about the Loons, call 989-837-BALL or visit Loons.com.

