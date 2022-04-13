Sky Carp-Timber Rattlers Postponed

BELOIT - Wednesday's scheduled game between the Beloit Sky Carp and the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers has been postponed due to inclement weather.

The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader beginning at 5 p.m. on Thursday.

The gates at ABC Supply Stadium will open at 4 p.m. Fans with tickets to Wednesday's game may exchange them for any remaining home game on the 2022 schedule.

Exchanges can be made in person at our box office or over the phone.

