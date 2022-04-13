Sky Carp-Timber Rattlers Postponed
April 13, 2022 - Midwest League (MWL) - Beloit Sky Carp News Release
BELOIT - Wednesday's scheduled game between the Beloit Sky Carp and the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers has been postponed due to inclement weather.
The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader beginning at 5 p.m. on Thursday.
The gates at ABC Supply Stadium will open at 4 p.m. Fans with tickets to Wednesday's game may exchange them for any remaining home game on the 2022 schedule.
Exchanges can be made in person at our box office or over the phone.
• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...
Midwest League Stories from April 13, 2022
- Dragons Postponed on Wednesday at Lake County - Dayton Dragons
- Postponed by Rain on Wednesday, Doubleheader Set for Thursday - Fort Wayne TinCaps
- Bandits, Kernels Rained out Wednesday - Quad Cities River Bandits
- Kernels Game at Quad Cities Postponed to April 14 Doubleheader - Cedar Rapids Kernels
- Wednesday's Game Rained Out - Wisconsin Timber Rattlers
- Sky Carp-Timber Rattlers Postponed - Beloit Sky Carp
- Wednesday Night Game Between Loons and Chiefs Postponed - Great Lakes Loons
- Dayton Dragons GameDay for Wednesday, April 13 - Dayton Dragons
- River Bandits Recognized as Ballpark Digest's 2021 Team of the Year - Quad Cities River Bandits
- Kevin Schunk Named Assistant General Manager of Ticket Sales, Loons Add Nine Total Front Office Staff - Great Lakes Loons
- 'Caps and 'Nuts Postponed - West Michigan Whitecaps
- Whitecaps and Lugnuts Washed Out - Lansing Lugnuts
- Five-Run Rally Caps Opening Night Win - West Michigan Whitecaps
- Bats Go Quiet, Bandits Drop Home Opener - Quad Cities River Bandits
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.