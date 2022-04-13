Whitecaps and Lugnuts Washed Out

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. - Rain postponed the Lansing Lugnuts' (1-3) plans for a Wednesday matinee against the West Michigan Whitecaps (3-1) at LMCU Ballpark. The game will be made up on Thursday as part of a 5:35 p.m. doubleheader.

It will be the Lugnuts' second doubleheader of the young season, following a season-opening twinbill at home on April 9 vs. Lake County.

Right-handers Joey Estes and Grant Holman are expected to get the ball for Lansing on Thursday, opposed by West Michigan right-handers Jordan Marks and Carlos Guzmán.

The Nuts play the Whitecaps through Sunday in Comstock Park before returning to Jackson® Field™ to host the Fort Wayne TinCaps from April 19-24. Tickets are available for purchase at the stadium box office, at lansinglugnuts.com and by calling (517) 485-4500.

