Bandits, Kernels Rained out Wednesday

April 13, 2022 - Midwest League (MWL) - Quad Cities River Bandits News Release







Davenport, Iowa - The Quad Cities River Bandits and the Cedar Rapids Kernels were rained out on Wednesday.

The game will be made up as part of a seven-inning doubleheader on Thursday, April 13. Game one is scheduled for 4:30pm at Modern Woodmen Park.

