Dragons Postponed on Wednesday at Lake County

April 13, 2022 - Midwest League (MWL) - Dayton Dragons News Release







Eastlake, Ohio - The Dayton Dragons and Lake County Captains have been postponed by rain on Wednesday in Eastlake. The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Thursday, April 14. The first game will start at 4:00 p.m. Both games on Thursday will be seven-inning games.

The series at Lake County will continue with a single game on Friday night at 6:35 before the two teams play another doubleheader on Saturday afternoon at 12:05 p.m.

Dayton returns home to Day Air Ballpark on Tuesday, April 19 when they host the West Michigan Whitecaps at 7:05 p.m. For ticket information, go to daytondragons.com or call (937) 228-2287.

On the Air: All Dragons home and road games are broadcast on radio on FOX Sports 980 AM WONE. Games can be heard on smart phones, iPads, and other mobile devices via the free Dragons Mobile App, or on a computer at wone.com. Games are also available on HD Radio on 104.7 WTUI HD 2.

