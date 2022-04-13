Postponed by Rain on Wednesday, Doubleheader Set for Thursday

April 13, 2022 - Midwest League (MWL) - Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release







FORT WAYNE, Ind. -- The Fort Wayne TinCaps and South Bend Cubs (Chicago Cubs affiliate) had their scheduled game Wednesday night at Parkview Field postponed by rain. The teams now are set to play a doubleheader at Parkview Field on Thursday.

Game 1 on Thursday will start at 6:05 p.m. (that's an hour earlier than the original schedule). Both games are planned for seven innings, with approximately 30 minutes between games.

Gates open to fans at 5:35 p.m.

Thursday's game will feature $2 domestic draft beers and other drink specials, presented by Rudy's Shop.

The TinCaps are looking to build off a Parkview Field Opening Day win over South Bend on Tuesday, as San Diego Padres prospect Robert Hassell III helped lead the team to victory with a home run.

Fans who had a ticket for Wednesday may redeem their ticket for a future game at Parkview Field during the 2022 regular season. Click here for the TinCaps' schedule. Tickets must be exchanged at the Parkview Field Ticket Office for tickets of equal or lesser value, with the ability to upgrade, based on availability. There are no full or partial cash refunds. Click here for more answers about frequently asked weather-related questions.

Next Games: Thursday, April 14 vs. South Bend Cubs (6:05 p.m.)

Fort Wayne Game 1 Probable Starter: RHP Adam Smith

South Bend Game 1 Probable Starter: LHP Jordan Wicks (No. 5 Cubs prospect)

Fort Wayne Game 2 Probable Starter: LHP Robert Gasser (No. 9 Padres prospect)

South Bend Game 2 Probable Starter: RHP Chris Clarke

Watch: Comcast Network 81 & MiLB.TV

Listen: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM / TinCapsRadio.com

Tickets: TinCapsTickets.com

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from April 13, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.