Kelly Hits Two Homers for Second Straight Day, Bulls Beat Knights 5-3

CHARLOTTE, Nc. - Bulls designated hitter Dalton Kelly clobbered two home runs for the second consecutive day, while starter Tommy Romero recorded eleven strikeouts while only allowing two hits in six innings to lift Durham past the Charlotte Knights 5-3 on Sunday night in Truist Park.

Kelly (3-5, 2R, 2HR, 4RBI) started off the contest strong for the Bulls in the first inning after a single up the middle scored left fielder Vidal Brujan. Knights LF Blake Rutherford evened up the score at one after a solo shot to right field.

Kelly broke the tie in the top of the eighth with a solo shot to right off Knights reliever Hunter Schryver. Charlotte answered in the bottom of the eighth, after catcher Zach Collins hit a two-run homer, his first of the season.

The Bulls started their half of the ninth with a walk by pinch hitter Josh Lowe, who advanced to second after a passed ball. A beautifully executed bunt single by Brujan advanced Lowe to third before coming home on 3B Taylor Walls' sacrifice fly. Kelly then smashed his second homer of the evening, pushing the Bulls to a 5-3 lead.

RHP Joey Krehbiel staved off a threat from the Knights in the bottom of the ninth, earning his fourth save on the season. Reliever Ryan Sherriff was credited with the win, while Knights RHP Ryan Burr suffered the loss.

The Bulls are back in action Tuesday night, as they head to Jacksonville to take on the Jumbo Shrimp. First pitch is slated for 7:05pm. Starters for the contest have yet to be determined.

Durham returns home on Tuesday, September 7 for their penultimate homestand of the year, facing off against the Norfolk Tides for seven tilts. Start time for that series' opener is set for 6:35pm. Tickets for that game, as well as all remaining Bulls home games are available and can be purchased at DurhamBulls.com.

