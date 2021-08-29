Late Runs Give Omaha Sweep over I-Cubs

DES MOINES, IA - The Omaha Storm Chasers (57-44) scored in each of the final three innings of the game to send it into extras, where they beat the Iowa Cubs (42-60) 4-3, Sunday at Principal Park.

Matt Swarmer threw his second quality start of the home stand, tossing six innings in back-to-back outings. The righty allowed just one unearned run on one hit while walking three batters and striking out seven.

Iowa got on the board in the third with an RBI single from Levi Jordan and extended their lead in the fifth when Jared Young drove in two with a bases loaded single. The I-Cubs maintained their 3-0 lead until the seventh, when two errors and a walk loaded the bases.

Angelo Castellano drove in one on a sacrifice fly, but Dillon Maples got out of trouble with back-to-back strikeouts to end the threat. Omaha cut into the lead with another run in the eighth, when Adalberto Mondesi hit a solo home run.

Down to their final three outs, Kyle Isbel hit a solo home run against Marcus Walden to knot the game at three. Walden allowed two earned runs, both solo shots, on three total hits over his two innings of work.

Tied 3-3 in the 11th inning, Bobby Witt Jr. gave Omaha the lead with a bases loaded sacrifice fly. Grant Gavin didn't allow a run in the bottom half of the inning, earning the Storm Chasers fifth consecutive win over Iowa by a score of 4-3.

POSTGAME NOTES:

- In his ninth major league rehab appearance, Dillon Maples allowed one hit and one walk, but struck out two batters in one inning of work.

- Ian Miller recorded another two-hit game today, his second in three games. He is now hitting .455 (5-for-11) with three runs scored in his last three games.

Iowa will get the day off tomorrow as they travel to Indianapolis to take on the Indians for a six-game series. Game one of the series between the two teams is set for 6:05 pm CT on Tuesday at Victory Field. For more information and tickets, visit www.iowacubs.com.

