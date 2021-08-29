Chasers Beat I-Cubs in Extras to Claim Road Series Sweep
August 29, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Omaha Storm Chasers News Release
DES MOINES, Iowa -- The Omaha Storm Chasers scored single runs in the seventh, eighth, and ninth innings to tie the game before beating the Iowa Cubs, 4-3, in 11 innings on Sunday at Principal Park.
Omaha (57-44) earns a series sweep by virtue of winning all six regularly-scheduled games, with Game 2 of Tuesday's doubleheader being a make-up game from a previous series. It was Omaha's second six-game sweep this season. The Storm Chasers have won five straight games and eight of their last nine games overall.
After tallying just two hits through six innings, the Storm Chasers scored their first run of the game in the seventh. After loading the bases with zero outs, catcher MJ Melendez scored on a sacrifice fly by second baseman Angelo Castellano. Shortstop Adalberto Mondesi made it a one-run game with a leadoff solo home run in the eighth inning before centerfielder Kyle Isbel tied the game with a leadoff solo homer against Iowa (42-60) right-hander Marcus Walden in the ninth.
Both Mondesi and Isbel, who hit his 12th home run of the season, homered for the second consecutive game. Omaha has hit multiple home runs in three straight games and has hit at least one home run in 12 straight games.
Following scoreless 10th innings for both teams, the Storm Chasers took the lead in the 11th against right-hander Blake Whitney (Loss, 0-1). After loading the bases on a single and a walk, third baseman Bobby Witt Jr. hit a one-out sacrifice fly to deep centerfield to bring in Melendez and give Omaha a 4-3 lead.
Right-hander Grant Gavin (Save, 2) kept the I-Cubs off the scoreboard in the bottom of the 11th, stranding the potential tying run at third and the potential winning run at first.
Left-hander Foster Griffin allowed three runs on six hits in 4.0 innings. He yielded the first run of the game in the second when Levi Jordan drove in Johneshwy Fargas, who doubled to start the inning. The I-Cubs second and third runs came in the fifth inning when they loaded the bases on a walk, hit-by-pitch, and bunt single with zero outs before Jared Young hit a two-run single up the middle.
Right-hander Jace Vines, left-hander Gabe Speier, right-hander Dylan Coleman, right-hander Carlos Sanabria (Win, 1-0), and Gavin combined to strike out 11, walk two, and allow two hits in 7.0 relief innings. Sanabria earned his first win as a Storm Chaser.
The Storm Chasers return to Werner Park on Tuesday to begin a seven-game, six-day series from Aug. 31-Sept. 5 against the Toledo Mud Hens (DET). First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. CT and coverage begins at 6:45 p.m. CT with the Sarpy County Tourism Pregame Show on 1180 The Zone. For tickets and more information, please visit omahastormchasers.com, call the Werner Park Ticket Office at (402) 738-5100 and follow the team on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.
