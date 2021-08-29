Oh-No, Saints Comeback Falls Short as They are Swept in Six-Game Series by Mud Hens, Lose 9-8

TOLEDO, OH - Since taking over first place on August 21 the St. Paul Saints haven't won a game. They made a valiant comeback from six runs down on Sunday afternoon, but once again fell just short to the Toledo Mud Hens losing 9-8 at Fifth Third Field. The loss is the seventh straight loss by the Saints and have gone from a 0.5 game lead in the division to 6.5 games back.

The Saints were down 7-1 after three and 9-3 after five before they mounted their comeback. In the sixth David Bañuelos came through with an RBI triple that scored JT Riddle to make it 9-4.

The Saints tacked on an unearned run in the seventh. With Mark Contreras on at first and two outs, shortstop Ryan Kreidler's fielding error on a ball hit by Jimmy Kerrigan sent Contreras to third. Damek Tomscha's grounder was mishandled by the third baseman Aderlin Rodriguez that allowed Contreras to score getting the Saints to within 9-5.

In the eighth, the Saints crept a little closer as Riddle started the inning by reaching on the second baseman Kody Clemens fielding error. Bañuelos followed with a single to center putting runners at first and second. After a fielder's choice put runners at the corners, back-to-back RBI singles by Jose Miranda and Tomás Telis got the Saints to within 9-7.

In the ninth Drew Stankiewicz singled to center with one out. Riddle drilled a double to the gap in right-center scoring Stankiewicz to get the Saints to within a run. Bañuelos and BJ Boyd, however, struck out to end the game.

In the first, Niko Goodrum walked with one out and that was followed by a two-run homer from Riley Greene, his second, giving the Mud Hens a 2-0 lead.

The Saints answered in the second when Contreras led off with a walk, stole second, and scored on Tomscha's single to left cutting the deficit to 2-1.

The big blow for the Mud Hens came in the third as they loaded the bases with nobody out. Daz Cameron led off with a walk. That was followed by a single to right by Niko Goodrum and a hit by pitch to Greene. Beau Burrows then walked Spencer Torkelson to force in a run and make it 3-1. The next hitter, Clemens, hit a grand slam over the right field wall, his 13th home run of the season, increasing the Mud Hens lead to 7-1.

The Saints tacked on a couple of runs in the fourth when they also loaded the bases. With one on and one out Stankiewicz and Riddle delivered back-to-back singles to load the bases. Bañuelos then hit a grounder to first, but as Torkelson threw the ball to second, the shortstop Kreidler wasn't on the bag and the fielder's choice allow a run to score making it 7-2. Boyd followed with an RBI fielder's choice to make it 7-3.

The Mud Hens increased their lead in the fifth. After Burrows walked the leadoff hitter Greene, Yennier Cano came on in relief. With two outs, Cano gave up an RBI double to Rodriguez and an RBI single to Christin Stewart to make it 9-3 Mud Hens. Burrows went 4.0+ innings allowing eight runs on four hits while walking four and striking out six.

During the six-game sweep, the Saints lost three, one run games and two, two run games. It's the first time the Saints have been swept in a six-game series.

The Saints are off on Monday and return to action on Tuesday to begin a six-game series at Huntington Park against the Columbus Clippers at 5:15 p.m. cental. Both teams are TBA.

