Sounds Edge Stripers in Series Finale
August 29, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Nashville Sounds News Release
NASHVILLE - The Nashville Sounds edged the Gwinnett Stripers 3-2 in the series finale Sunday night at First Horizon Park. Outfielder Dustin Peterson broke a 2-2 deadlock with a sacrifice fly in the eighth inning to give Nashville a late lead.
Peterson got the Sounds on the board in the first, driving in Matt Lipka with a single. The Stripers managed to tie the game at one in the third as Jason Kipnis drove in a run with a single of his own.
Gwinnett took a 2-1 lead in the sixth on a two-out, run-scoring single from Drew Waters. In the seventh, Zach Green drew a walk with the bases loaded to tie the game at two for the Sounds.
Peterson broke the tie with the sacrifice fly in the eighth, giving the Sounds a 3-2 advantage.
The Sounds enjoy a day off Monday before beginning a six-game series against the Louisville Bats Tuesday at Louisville Slugger Field. Right-hander Dylan File (1-2, 4.91) starts for the Sounds against right-hander Hunter Greene (4-6, 3.78) for the Bats. The first pitch is scheduled for 5:30 p.m.
Post-Game Notes
The Sounds are 9-3 vs. the Stripers at First Horizon Park this season.
Nashville has won three consecutive games for the first time since July 13-15 vs. Louisville.
Dustin Peterson is batting .322 (28-for-87) with 12 runs, 7 doubles, 3 home runs, 21 RBI and 10 walks in 23 August games.
Nashville starting pitcher's combined for a 1.65 ERA (5 ER/27.1 IP) this series.
The Nashville Sounds are the Triple-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers and play at First Horizon Park. Single-game tickets are on sale now for all remaining 2021 home games. For more information call 615-690-4487 or e-mail tickets@nashvillesounds.com.--
