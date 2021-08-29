Sounds Edge Stripers in Series Finale

NASHVILLE - The Nashville Sounds edged the Gwinnett Stripers 3-2 in the series finale Sunday night at First Horizon Park. Outfielder Dustin Peterson broke a 2-2 deadlock with a sacrifice fly in the eighth inning to give Nashville a late lead.

Peterson got the Sounds on the board in the first, driving in Matt Lipka with a single. The Stripers managed to tie the game at one in the third as Jason Kipnis drove in a run with a single of his own.

Gwinnett took a 2-1 lead in the sixth on a two-out, run-scoring single from Drew Waters. In the seventh, Zach Green drew a walk with the bases loaded to tie the game at two for the Sounds.

Peterson broke the tie with the sacrifice fly in the eighth, giving the Sounds a 3-2 advantage.

The Sounds enjoy a day off Monday before beginning a six-game series against the Louisville Bats Tuesday at Louisville Slugger Field. Right-hander Dylan File (1-2, 4.91) starts for the Sounds against right-hander Hunter Greene (4-6, 3.78) for the Bats. The first pitch is scheduled for 5:30 p.m.

Post-Game Notes

The Sounds are 9-3 vs. the Stripers at First Horizon Park this season.

Nashville has won three consecutive games for the first time since July 13-15 vs. Louisville.

Dustin Peterson is batting .322 (28-for-87) with 12 runs, 7 doubles, 3 home runs, 21 RBI and 10 walks in 23 August games.

Nashville starting pitcher's combined for a 1.65 ERA (5 ER/27.1 IP) this series.

