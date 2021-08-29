De Leon Homers But Tying Run Stranded in 9th as Bats Split Series
August 29, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Louisville Bats News Release
INDIANAPOLIS, IND. - Michael De Leon lifted a three-run homer and Narciso Crook drove in a pair of runs, but the Indianapolis Indians answered with four runs over the fifth, sixth and seventh innings to win 7-6 against the Louisville Bats on Sunday afternoon at Victory Field.
Five Bats contributed multi-hit efforts to pace the Louisville second straight game with double-digit hits.
Indianapolis struck first in the series finale, connecting on back-to-back singles from Hoy Park and Bligh Madris to score three runs in the home half of the third frame.
Louisville rallied in the next half inning, plating two runs in the top of the fourth. Four batters hit safely to open the frame, capped by Crook, who ripped a grounder just outside the reach of Indy's diving shortstop to score Mike Freeman and De Leon and cut the deficit to one run.
De Leon then connected on his sixth home run of the season in the fifth, watching the first pitch before driving a go-ahead shot over the wall in right field to put Louisville ahead 5-3.
The lead was short-lived as the Indians plated a run in the fifth on a sacrifice fly from Hoy Park and took the lead on a two-run single in the sixth from Phillip Evans. Fabricio Macias then drove in the go-ahead score with a single up the middle in the seventh to make it 7-5.
Alfredo Rodriguez delivered a pinch-hit single into right and TJ Friedl scored when the throw to third base from the outfield bounced out of play, trimming Louisville's deficit to 7-6.
The Bats put the potential tying run on base in the ninth but Shea Spitzbarth worked out of trouble to pick up the save and preserve the win.
Following the series split with Indy, Louisville will return to kick off the first half of a 12-game homestand at Louisville Slugger Field with the Nashville Sounds on Tuesday. First pitch is 6:30 p.m. and RHP Hunter Greene (4-6, 3.78) will get the ball against Nashville's RHP Dylan File (1-2, 4.91).
