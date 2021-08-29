Knights Drop Sunday's Finale to Bulls 5-3

(UPTOWN CHARLOTTE, NC) - Catcher Zack Collins homered in the bottom of the eighth inning to give the Knights a 3-2 lead, but the Durham Bulls came back to score three unanswered runs in the ninth and win Sunday's game by a score of 5-3 in the finale of the six-game series from Truist Field in Uptown Charlotte.

Collins, who was optioned to the Knights by the Chicago White Sox on Friday, joined Charlotte's active roster on Sunday. In just his third at-bat of the game - and third of the season with the Knights -- he launched a two-run home run off Durham reliever Louis Head to give Charlotte a one-run lead heading into the top of the ninth.

The Bulls rallied back in the top of the ninth and took the lead with three runs. Third baseman Taylor Walls tied the game with a sacrifice-fly RBI and designated hitter Tristan Kelly hit a two-run home run to give the Bulls a 5-3 lead and ultimately the win. It was his second home run of the day.

An inning after Collins hit the go-ahead, two-run home run in the bottom of the eighth inning, the Knights came back to rally in the bottom of the ninth inning. Down by a score of 5-3, Charlotte third baseman Jake Burger led things off with a single.

Three batters later, Romy González drew a two-out walk, which brought the tying run to first and the winning run to the plate. Collins then came to the plate in the bottom of the ninth inning representing the winning run, but grounded out to end the game.

RHP Ryan Burr (1-2, 5.27) was saddled with the loss after being charged with three runs in the ninth inning.

Left fielder Blake Rutherford homered in the first inning of Sunday's game, his 10th of the season and third over his last four games. In all, the Knights managed five hits on the day and finished out the 12-game homestand with a 6-6 record.

The Knights will now have an off day on Monday before heading out on a 13-game road trip starting on Tuesday night against the Norfolk Tides from Harbor Park. The "Voice of the Charlotte Knights" Matt Swierad will have the call on 730 The Game ESPN Charlotte and www.CharlotteKnights.com on Tuesday from Norfolk, VA.

