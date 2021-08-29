Memphis Redbirds Game Notes: August 29, 2021

August 29, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Memphis Redbirds News Release







Sunday, August 29th 2:05 p.m. CT Memphis Redbirds (48-53) vs. Columbus Clippers (46-53) Game 6 of 6

AutoZone Park / Memphis, TN Game #102 of 130 Home Game #54 of 65

RHP T.J. Zeuch (0-0, 8.00 ERA) vs. RHP Cam Hill (0-1, 8.53 ERA)

MiLB.tv & First Pitch App: Evan Stockton & Justin Gallanty

Last Time Out: The Memphis Redbirds won an absolutely wild contest by a score of 14-12 on Saturday night. After falling behind 6-0 in the third inning, the 'Birds battled back with five runs in the bottom of the third. After an RBI single from Kramer Robertson, Juan Yepez blasted a grand slam to bring Memphis within a run. In the next frame, Brendan Donovan tied the game with a solo home run, Robertson gave the Redbirds the lead with another RBI single and Nolan Gorman added to the lead with his 10th home run of the season. In the seventh, Alec Burleson drove in a run to extend the lead to 9-6. Columbus scored twice in the eighth to bring it back to a 9-8 ballgame, but the 'Birds broke out for five more runs in the home half of the inning. Donovan had an RBI single, Robertson drove in another run and Yepez hit a three-run blast, his second of the night and 19th of the season. The Clippers scored four times in the ninth, but the 'Birds were able to hold on for the 14-12 win.

Memphis Starter: T.J. Zeuch will make his fifth appearance and first start of the season for the Redbirds today. Last time out, Zeuch pitched four innings in long relief and allowed just one run last Sunday against Nashville. Zeuch was acquired in a trade from Toronto on July 25 in exchange for cash considerations. He pitched five times with the Blue Jays and 12 times with Triple-A Buffalo this season. The 26-year-old has made 13 career MLB appearances, all with Toronto. The Blue Jays selected Zeuch with the 21st overall pick in the 2016 MLB Draft out of the University of Pittsburgh.

Columbus Starter: Cam Hill will make his 14th appearance and first start of the season for Columbus this afternoon. It will be Hill's first start since his first professional season in 2014 with Short-Season Mahoning Valley. Hill appeared in the game on Thursday against Memphis and pitched a 1-2-3 inning with two strikeouts. The 27-year-old made 18 appearances with Cleveland in 2020 and posted a 4.91 ERA in 18.1 innings. He also pitched two innings in the playoffs. Hill was selected in the 17th round of the 2014 MLB Draft by Cleveland out of Redlands Community College in Oklahoma.

Juan Gone: Juan Yepez has put up video game numbers during the current two-week homestand. In nine games, Yepez is slashing .441/.474/1.000 with four home runs, 15 RBI, seven runs, seven doubles, two walks and one hit by pitch. The 23-year-old has five multi-hit games during this stretch. Yepez is second in all of Minor League Baseball in slugging percentage since August 17. Yepez is also second in all of Triple-A with 19 HR and third in OPS (1.022) since June 18.

Coming Back: The Memphis Redbirds have posted some impressive comebacks during this homestand. In the last nine games, the 'Birds have come back to at least tie from deficits of 5-1, 10-5, 8-0 and 6-0. The Redbirds have won three of those four games.

New No. 1 Prospect: Nolan Gorman has been on fire since being named the new top prospect in the Cardinals' organization. In his last eleven games, Gorman is 14-37 (.378) with four home runs, 10 RBI, 12 runs and six walks. The 21-year-old former first round pick is slashing .312/.363/.570 in August.

Hot Stretch for Mendoza: Evan Mendoza has put together a very strong week. In his last seven games, Mendoza is 9-21 (.429) with four RBI, five runs, two doubles and four walks. He has hits in six of those seven games.

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A East League message board...





Triple-A East League Stories from August 29, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.