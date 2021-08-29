Redbirds Drop Series Finale to Columbus in Extras

MEMPHIS, Tennessee - The Memphis Redbirds wrapped up a two-week homestand with a 6-5 loss to the Columbus Clippers (Triple-A affiliate, Cleveland Indians) in 10 innings on Sunday afternoon. The Redbirds went 7-5 in their 12-game homestand.

T.J. Zeuch made his first start of the season for Memphis (48-54), allowing four earned runs on seven hits in 5.0 innings of work. The former first-round pick by Toronto had made four prior relief appearances this season with the Redbirds since being acquired in a trade on July 25th, posting an ERA of 6.60 in 15.0 innings pitched.

The 'Birds plated four runs off of Columbus (47-53) in the game's first five innings, ensuring that it was a tie game at four entering the sixth inning. Nolan Gorman's RBI single in the first and Kramer Robertson's RBI single in the second highlighted the early scoring output for the home team.

The two teams traded runs in the seventh to make it a 5-5 game. First, Gabriel Arias drove in Gavin Collins via a sacrifice fly in the top of the seventh. Then, in the bottom of the seventh, Juan Yepez sliced a single down the left-field line to score Robertson and tie the game again. Yepez put a capper on a magical homestand with another multi-hit game, rapping out three hits on Sunday afternoon. He went 18-38 (BA of .474) at the plate during the homestand with four home runs, eight doubles and an incredible 16 runs driven in.

The contest remained tied into extra innings, when Columbus plated a run in the top of the tenth to take the lead for good. Memphis had two runners on base with one out in the bottom of the tenth, but a double-play ball ended the game and ensured the Clippers earned a series split.

