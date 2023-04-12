Kauffmann, Montes Lead Isotopes to 7-2 Victory

April 12, 2023 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Albuquerque Isotopes News Release







El Paso, TX - Karl Kauffmann allowed just two runs over 6.0 innings while Coco Montes blasted a three-run homer in the third and a solo shot in the ninth to propel the Isotopes (7-4) to a 7-2 triumph over El Paso at Southwest University Park Wednesday afternoon.

Topes Scope:

- Albuquerque has a four-game winning streak, their longest since winning seven in-a-row from June 12-19, 2022.

-The Isotopes plated five runs in the third frame, the club's fourth time scoring five-plus runs in an inning this year and second-straight game.

- Albuquerque has now won five of its last six games against the Chihuahuas. Additionally, the Isotopes have won two-straight in El Paso for the first time since May 10 - July 12, 2019.

-The Isotopes are three-games over .500 for the first time since May 5, 2019.

-Albuquerque is now 7-0 when scoring at least seven runs. They are also 7-0 when out hitting their opponent.

-The five doubles is a new season-high for a game.

-Kauffmann tossed the club's first quality start of the year and is the first Isotopes starter to complete 6.0 frames. The right-hander earned his first win after allowing just three hits, one hit batter and one walk while fanning one.

-Montes recorded the Isotopes second two homer game of the year (Nolan Jones, March 31 at Round Rock. He is also the third player to tally four RBI in a game this year (Jones, march 31 at Round Rock and Daniel Cope, April 11 at El Paso). With his 2-for-5 performance, Montes extended his hit streak to eight games. During the streak he is hitting .441 (15x34) with four doubles, three homers and 10 RBI). He has a team-leading six multi-hit efforts, including four-straight. He also has a four-game extra-base hit streak.

-Jimmy Herron drove in a run for a second-straight game. He also has an extra-base hit in five of the eight games he's played. Herron is now 7-for-16 from the leadoff spot.

-Jonathan Morales registered his second multi-hit effort of the year and his first two double game since May 29, 2022.

-Grayson Greiner now has a three-game hitting streak and tallied a knock in five of his last seven games. He also has drove in a run in two-straight.

-Connor Kaiser recorded his first three-hit game since he tallied four June 24, 2022, with Double-A San Antonio. He has a hit in six of the eight games he's played in. Kaiser also recorded his first two double game since May 30, 2019, with Low-A Greensboro.

-Daniel Cope has a hit in all three games he's played in, including an extra-base hit and RBI in two. He is hitting .545 (6x11) on the year.

-The Isotopes committed two errors for the second-straight game.

-Riley Pint was credited with a hold after tossing a scoreless seventh inning.

On Deck: Game three between the Isotopes and Chihuahuas is set for 6:35 pm MST Thursday. Jeff Criswell is scheduled to start for Albuquerque while Drew Pomeranz is slated to start for El Paso in a MLB rehab appearance.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from April 12, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.