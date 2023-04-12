Bats Remain Cold as Dodgers Fall to Sugar Land

The Oklahoma City Dodgers were held to a season-low four hits for a second straight game in a 7-3 loss to the Sugar Land Space Cowboys Wednesday afternoon at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. The Space Cowboys (4-6) took a 2-0 lead in the second inning with a RBI double by Bryan Arias and a RBI single by Luke Berryhill. They built a 4-0 advantage in the sixth inning via a bases-loaded walk and RBI groundout. The Dodgers (8-3) scored their first run of the day on a RBI groundout by Steven Duggar in the bottom of the sixth inning. The Space Cowboys went on to build a 7-1 lead on a three-run homer by Rylan Bannon in the eighth inning. Oklahoma City answered with two runs in the bottom of the eighth inning as Duggar drew a bases-loaded walk and another run scored when Ryan Ward hit into a double play.

Of Note:

-Wednesday marked the third loss of the season for OKC and just the team's second defeat in the last 10 games. The Dodgers entered the game with the best record in the Pacific Coast League and with the most wins in all of Triple-A to start the season. Their 8-2 start to the season was tied for the second-best start for an Oklahoma City team during the Bricktown era (since 1998).

-Steven Duggar recorded two RBI for the Dodgers for his third multi-RBI outing in his last five games. He went 1-for-4 with a walk. His nine total RBI this season are second-most among OKC players.

-Michael Busch tallied OKC's lone extra-base hit of the game, going 1-for-2 with two walks and he also scored two runs. He is 12-for-40 overall this season with three doubles, eight RBI and seven runs scored.

-After drawing a career-high four walks Tuesday night, Drew Avans drew two more Wednesday and has six total walks over the last two games. Avans has eight total walks this season - second-most on the team. He also scored one of OKC's three runs Wednesday.

-The Dodgers tied their season-low mark with four hits overall as well as their season-low with one extra-base hit. The team was also held 0-for-9 with runners in scoring position. Wednesday's three runs also marked the team's second-lowest run total in a game this season and lowest in five games at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark in 2023.

What's Next: The series between the Dodgers and Space Cowboys continues at 7:05 p.m. Thursday at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark.

