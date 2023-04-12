Bees Score 11 Unanswered Runs in Victory Over Aviators

After spotting Las Vegas an early 4-0 lead, the Salt Lake Bees scored eleven unanswered runs enroute to an 11-5 victory over the Aviators on Tuesday night. Taylor Jones started the uprising by leading off with an infield single. Chad Wallach drew a walk and Andrew Velazquez sacrificed the runners to third and second and reached on an error to load the bases. Mickey Moniak singled in the first run and with one out, Livan Soto brought in a run with a fielder's choice and all runners were safe to keep the bases loaded. One out later, Trey Cabbage drilled one over the left field wall for Salt Lake's first grand slam of the season.

Up 7-4 in 7th, the Bees would put the game away with four runs on an RBI double by Taylor Jones and back to back homers by Chad Wallach and Andrew Velazquez. Five Salt Lake pitchers would not allow an earned run in the game with Aaron Hernandez (1-0) picking up the win with one and one-third scoreless innings. Cam Vieaux worked a three up, three down ninth inning to close out the game. Cabbage led the eleven-hit attack with two hits and four runs batted in, while Wallach added two hits and two RBI.

