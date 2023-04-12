Aces' Bullpen Slips in 14-4 Series Opener Loss to River Cats

April 12, 2023 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Reno Aces News Release







Reno, NV - The Reno Aces (3=6) bullpen surrendered 12 runs over the final three frames as the club fell 14-4 to the Sacramento River Cats (5-5) in Tuesday's series opener at Greater Nevada Field.

On the mound for the final four innings, Reno's bullpen was charged with 12 runs (11 earned) on six hits and 11 walks, which contributed to the late-inning surge by the River Cats.

The Aces got a fantastic start from Slade Cecconi, who pitched five innings and allowed only one earned run with four strikeouts and one walk in his Greater Nevada Field debut.

Dominic Fletcher tallied three hits and drew a walk, while Blaze Alexander went 2-for-3 with a double. Jorge Barrosa picked up a hit in his Triple-A debut.

Aces Notables:

- Dominic Fletcher: 3-for-4, first three-hit game of the season.

- Diego Castillo: 1-for-4, 1 R, extended hitting streak to 8-game.

- Slade Cecconi: ND, 5.0 IP, 1 ER, 4 K

Reno's six-game set against the Sacramento River Cats continues Wednesday at Greater Nevada Field, with the first pitch set for 6:05 p.m. PT.

Single Game tickets are on sale at RenoAces.com, the Greater Nevada Field Ticket Office, or by texting "TIXX" to 21003. Season Memberships are available via RenoAces.com, texting "MEMBER" to 21003, or calling (775) 334-7000.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from April 12, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.