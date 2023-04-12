Whitley Strikes out Seven in 7-3 Space Cowboys Victory

April 12, 2023 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Sugar Land Space Cowboys News Release







Oklahoma City, OK - Three big innings helped the Sugar Land Space Cowboys (4-6) defeat the Oklahoma City Dodgers (8-3) 7-3 on Wednesday afternoon at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. Highlights from today's game can be found here.

Sugar Land got the scoring started in the second when Dixon Machado doubled with one out and scored on another double by Bryan Arias, putting the Space Cowboys up 1-0. Arias would depart the game after sliding into second on his double and was replaced by Grae Kessinger. Luke Berryhill followed with a single to right off Dodgers' RHP Matt Andriese (L, 0-1) that plated Kessinger to push Sugar Land ahead 2-0.

On the hill, RHP Forrest Whitley didn't factor into the decision but turned in four quality frames. The right-hander struck out at least one batter in each of his innings and struck out two in the first, second and fourth. He surrendered just one hit and did not allow a run in his second outing of the year.

The Space Cowboys added to their lead in the sixth without the aid of a hit. Bligh Madris walked and Machado reached on an error that put the runners at second and third. A walk to Kessinger loaded up the bases and a third free pass to Berryhill forced in a run. Justin Dirden grounded out to drive in another and put Sugar Land ahead 4-0.

LHP Parker Mushinski (W, 1-0) hurled a scoreless inning of relief in his second appearance on Major League rehab with the Space Cowboys, striking out two. The first run of the game scored for the Dodgers in the sixth on a double and a pair of ground outs, bringing Oklahoma City within three at 4-1.

In the top of the eighth, Ross Adolph led off with a double to center and Dirden worked a two-out walk, bringing up Rylan Bannon, who launched a three-run homer over the left-field wall and out of Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark, pushing the Space Cowboys ahead 7-1. RHP Jairo Solis (H,1) encountered some trouble in the eighth when he walked four in a row to bring in a run, but RHP Enoli Paredes (S,2) came in to put out the fire, inducing a double play ball and then a ground out to limit the damage. Paredes returned for the ninth and struck out two in a scoreless inning, securing his second save of the year.

With series even at a game apiece, the Space Cowboys and Dodgers continue their series on Thursday night. RHP Austin Hansen (0-0, 1.59) is set to take the hill for Sugar Land against Dodgers' LHP Robbie Erlin (0-0, 8.64) for a 7:05 pm first pitch at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. The game can be heard locally on ESPN 92.5 FM and online.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from April 12, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.