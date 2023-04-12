Albuquerque Surges past El Paso 7-2

April 12, 2023 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - El Paso Chihuahuas News Release







El Paso scored two early runs Wednesday before Albuquerque scored seven unanswered runs to beat the Chihuahuas 7-2. The Isotopes have won the first two games of the six-game series.

Chihuahuas center fielder Luis Liberato reached base three times, going 2-for-3 with a walk. El Paso left fielder Preston Tucker went 1-for-4 with a double and now has an extra-base hit in both games of the series.

Reiss Knehr and Drew Carlton both pitched scoreless outings out of the Chihuahuas' bullpen. El Paso right fielder Taylor Kohlwey went 1-for-4 and now has hits in four consecutive games.

Team Records: Albuquerque (7-4), El Paso (4-7)

Next Game: Thursday at 6:35 p.m. Mountain Time at Southwest University Park. Albuquerque RHP Jeff Criswell (1-1, 4.76) vs. El Paso LHP Drew Pomeranz (MLB rehab). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from April 12, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.