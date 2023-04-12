Albuquerque Surges past El Paso 7-2
April 12, 2023 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - El Paso Chihuahuas News Release
El Paso scored two early runs Wednesday before Albuquerque scored seven unanswered runs to beat the Chihuahuas 7-2. The Isotopes have won the first two games of the six-game series.
Chihuahuas center fielder Luis Liberato reached base three times, going 2-for-3 with a walk. El Paso left fielder Preston Tucker went 1-for-4 with a double and now has an extra-base hit in both games of the series.
Reiss Knehr and Drew Carlton both pitched scoreless outings out of the Chihuahuas' bullpen. El Paso right fielder Taylor Kohlwey went 1-for-4 and now has hits in four consecutive games.
Team Records: Albuquerque (7-4), El Paso (4-7)
Next Game: Thursday at 6:35 p.m. Mountain Time at Southwest University Park. Albuquerque RHP Jeff Criswell (1-1, 4.76) vs. El Paso LHP Drew Pomeranz (MLB rehab). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.
• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...
Pacific Coast League Stories from April 12, 2023
- Tacoma Rainiers Game Notes: at Round Rock (5:05 p.m. PT) - Tacoma Rainiers
- Whitley Strikes out Seven in 7-3 Space Cowboys Victory - Sugar Land Space Cowboys
- Kauffmann, Montes Lead Isotopes to 7-2 Victory - Albuquerque Isotopes
- Albuquerque Surges past El Paso 7-2 - El Paso Chihuahuas
- Bats Remain Cold as Dodgers Fall to Sugar Land - Oklahoma City Dodgers
- Reno Aces Announce Promotions for May of the 2023 Home Schedule - Reno Aces
- OKC Dodgers and Integris Health to Honor Oklahomans' Health Triumphs During "Home Run for Life" Celebrations - Oklahoma City Dodgers
- OKC Dodgers Game Notes - April 12, 2023 - Oklahoma City Dodgers
- Isotopes Hold off El Paso, 13-12 - Albuquerque Isotopes
- Aces' Bullpen Slips in 14-4 Series Opener Loss to River Cats - Reno Aces
- River Cats Walk To 14-4 Win In Series Opener - Sacramento River Cats
- Albuquerque Edges El Paso - El Paso Chihuahuas
- Bees Score 11 Unanswered Runs in Victory Over Aviators - Salt Lake Bees
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent El Paso Chihuahuas Stories
- Albuquerque Surges past El Paso 7-2
- Albuquerque Edges El Paso
- El Paso Tops Sacramento, 8-2
- Sacramento Trounces El Paso
- Sacramento Gets Past El Paso, 9-4