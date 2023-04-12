River Cats Walk To 14-4 Win In Series Opener

RENO, Nev. - The Sacramento River Cats strung together more walks than hits to beat the Reno Aces in the opener of a six-game series at Greater Nevada Field. Reno pitching doled out 12 walks including seven with the bases loaded as the River Cats earned a 14-4 win on Tuesday night.

The River Cats opened the scoring in the first as Brett Wisely drew a walk to open the frame and scored later on an infield single by Gary Sanchez. Reno answered in the bottom of the second with a pair of runs off Sam Long, who took over after a scoreless first inning worked by Cole Waites. Long allowed three straight hits to start the frame, a single to Diego Castillo, a double to Blaze Alexander and a two-run single to Ali Sanchez that gave Reno a 2-1 lead. Those would be the only two runs surrendered by Long in three innings of relief.

Aces starter Slade Cecconi shut Sacramento down in innings two through four, but in the fifth Cecconi committed a throwing error at the start of the frame and it came back to haunt him as Matt Beaty doubled with two outs to score Clint Coulter and knot the game at 2-2.

Cecconi did not factor into the decision as he went five innings and allowed two runs (one earned) on four hits while striking out four.

The Aces broke the tie in the top of the seventh facing former River Cats pitcher Jandel Gustave. Gustave gave up a walk and a single to start the inning and after an error loaded the bases, he walked Casey Schmitt to give the Aces a 3-2 lead. Beaty followed with a two-run single as part of his 4-for-4 night to make it 5-2. Will Wilson drew a bases loaded walk later in the inning to give the River Cats a 6-2 advantage.

Reno rallied in the bottom of the seventh and scored a pair of runs, one on a wild pitch and one on an RBI single by Jorge Barrosa to cut the River Cats lead to 6-4. Those were the only two runs allowed by Kade McClure (1-0), who earned the win after going 2 2/3 innings and allowing five hits while striking out two. Tanner Andrews came on with the tying runners in scoring position and got Phillip Evans to strike out swinging to end the inning.

The River Cats reupped their lead in the eighth as they sent 10 to the plate for a second straight inning and got only one hit, an infield single by Schmitt. Wilson, Coulter, Ford Proctor and Michael Gigliotti all walked with the bases loaded to stretch the lead to 10-4.

Sacramento added four more runs in the ninth and sent all nine to the plate for a third straight inning. Wilson and Gigliotti each walked again with the bases loaded and Coulter added a two-run single to balloon the lead to 14-4.

Andrews and Jorge Guzman combined to pitch the final 2 1/3 innings scoreless for the River Cats down the stretch.

The River Cats will aim for back-to-back wins as they continue their series on Wednesday night in Reno. Tristan Beck (1-1, 4.32 ERA) is scheduled to make the start for Sacramento opposite southpaw Tommy Henry (0-0, 7.20 ERA) for Reno. First pitch is set for 6:05 p.m. PDT.

