Albuquerque Edges El Paso

April 12, 2023 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - El Paso Chihuahuas News Release







The El Paso Chihuahuas trailed by five runs with two outs in the ninth inning and ended up putting the tying run on base before losing to the Albuquerque Isotopes 13-12. It was the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

San Diego Padres outfielder Fernando Tatis Jr. led off and played right field for El Paso on MLB rehab and went 3-for-4 with an RBI single and a stolen base. Tatis is now 6-for-17 with six walks through the first five games of his MLB rehab assignment.

El Paso left fielder Preston Tucker went 2-for-4 with a triple and four RBIs. Chihuahuas designated hitter Rangel Ravelo went 1-for-3 with two walks in the loss. Aaron Brooks and Sean Poppen both pitched scoreless outings out of the Chihuahuas bullpen.

Box Score: Isotopes 13, Chihuahuas 12 Final Score (04/11/2023) on Gameday (milb.com)

Team Records: Albuquerque (6-4), El Paso (4-6)

Next Game: Wednesday at 11:05 a.m. Mountain Time at Southwest University Park. Albuquerque RHP Karl Kauffmann (0-1, 8.00) vs. El Paso RHP Pedro Avila (1-0, 7.94). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.

