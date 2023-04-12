OKC Dodgers and Integris Health to Honor Oklahomans' Health Triumphs During "Home Run for Life" Celebrations

OKLAHOMA CITY - The Oklahoma City Dodgers and INTEGRIS Health continue their impactful "Home Run For Life" series for a 12th season as the organizations partner to recognize Oklahomans who have overcome significant medical events with the help of their families, physicians and health care professionals.

To symbolize the end of their health challenges, honorees take a home run "lap" around the bases during a pregame ceremony. They also receive an OKC Dodgers jersey, a commemorative baseball bat and enjoy the baseball game from an entertainment suite.

The season-long 2023 series begins Friday, April 14 with the recognition of Paul Morrison and Natalie Harper, a father and daughter from Roff and Camanche, Okla., respectively, who both received lifesaving heart transplants within a few years of one another at INTEGRIS Health Baptist Medical Center after both suffered heart failure. Their heart transplants were performed by the same surgeon, C. Craig Elkins, M.D., Chief of Cardiovascular Surgery at INTEGRIS Health Heart Hospital.

The OKC Dodgers play the Sugar Land Space Cowboys at 7:05 p.m. Friday and Morrison and Harper will be recognized on the field prior to first pitch.

"Our 'Home Run For Life' ceremonies provide some of our most visible, emotional and inspiring moments during our baseball games at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark," OKC Dodgers President/General Manager Michael Byrnes said. "Our partnership with INTEGRIS Health allows us to celebrate the perseverance and courage of some incredible Oklahomans while also showcasing some of the remarkable medical achievements happening throughout our community."

Other upcoming "Home Run For Life" honorees include:

- May 20: Shyanne Brandon, B.S.N., RN - Brandon, an INTEGRIS Health Miami Hospital nurse, was off duty and attending an employee appreciation event hosted by the Miami Nation's Prairie Sun and Prairie Moon Casinos. Pamela Satchell, who worked as food and beverage manager of the casinos, was working during the event and decided to go for a swim after spending time in the hot July sun. After going down the slide and landing in the water something went wrong. Brandon witnessed Satchell's near-drowning in the pool and began administering medical aid. She continued life-saving measures until emergency medical services arrived for Satchell.

- June 23: Royce Faulkner - Faulkner, now 7 years old, was diagnosed with NMDA autoimmune encephalitis at the age of 3. He had been in remission for several years when he started experiencing an increase in symptoms, including severe headaches, abnormal movements, behavioral changes and language regression. The symptoms began impacting his everyday life and he was admitted back to INTEGRIS Health Children's in October 2022 for treatment. NMDA encephalitis is often difficult to diagnose, but his physicians were able to successfully treat him and Faulkner's condition is back in remission, allowing his life to return to normalcy.

July and September's INTEGRIS Health "Home Run For Life" honorees will be announced at a later date.

To read the full story about Morrison and Harper's journeys, visit the OKC Dodgers' "Beyond the Bricks" website at: medium.com/beyond-the-bricks. Photos of Morrison and Harper are attached for use (credit: OKC Dodgers).

Articles about Brandon and Faulkner will be posted on the "Beyond the Bricks" website prior to their respective recognition dates in May and June, along with photos.

The OKC Dodgers are in the midst of a six-game home series against the Sugar Land Space Cowboys at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark, which continues at 11:05 a.m. today with the first Field Trip Day game of the season. The series then continues at 7:05 p.m. Thursday and at 7:05 p.m. Friday at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark, with fireworks scheduled to follow Friday night's game, presented by LifeShare of Oklahoma.

Saturday is Marvel's Defenders of the Diamond Night and the Dodgers will wear special edition Marvel-inspired jerseys on the field, along with new-for-2023 Marvel-inspired caps for the 7:05 p.m. game. The game-worn jerseys will be available for purchase through an online auction with proceeds benefitting the OKC Dodgers Baseball Foundation. Additionally, special guests Captain America and Captain Marvel will make appearances throughout the evening. OKC's Marvel-inspired on-field caps were unveiled in October and are available for purchase now at the OKC Dodgers Team Store.

Saturday is also Jackie Robinson Day. On April 15, 1947, Jackie Robinson broke baseball's color barrier when he made his MLB debut. Every year on April 15, baseball honors his legacy by celebrating his life, values and accomplishments. A pregame ceremony involving the OKC Dodgers Baseball Foundation is scheduled to include the gifting of a Revel painting of Jackie Robinson to Urban Bridge Ministries.

Additionally, Saturday is Scout Night, as well as an All-You-Can-Eat Night at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. Scout troops and leaders in uniform will be invited to join in an on-field parade and recognition prior to the Dodgers' game on this special night. Scout Night group tickets include a limited edition OKC Dodgers baseball hat and Scouts also receive a patch. Additionally, groups of 10 or more can enjoy all-you-can-eat ballpark fare, a terrace-level game ticket and an OKC Dodgers hat for the price of $25 per person.

The six-game series then wraps up with a 2:05 p.m. game Sunday against Sugar Land and kids can take the field to run the bases following the conclusion of the game.

Single-game tickets for OKC Dodgers home games through June are available now at okcdodgers.com/tickets and range in price from $12-$37. Group and season ticket packages are also available for the entire 2023 season.

Live radio coverage of each OKC Dodgers game begins 15 minutes before first pitch on AM 1340 "The Game," 1340thegame.com and through the free iHeartRadio or MiLB First Pitch apps. Video broadcasts of all OKC Dodgers home games are now available to be streamed live for free on the Bally Live app.

To view the Dodgers' complete 2023 schedule, visit okcdodgers.com. For additional information, please call (405) 218-2182 or visit okcdodgers.com.

