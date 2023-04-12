Rainiers Slow Down Express on Wednesday Night

April 12, 2023 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Round Rock Express News Release







ROUND ROCK, Texas - The Round Rock Express (6-4) were blanked by the Tacoma Rainiers (6-4) on Wednesday night at Dell Diamond by a final score of 6-0.

Express starter RHP Cole Winn (0-2, 6.75) earned the loss after he tossed 5.0 innings and allowed three earned runs on four hits with two walks and four strikeouts. Rainiers reliever LHP Taylor Saucedo (1-0, 0.00) flung 2.0 innings of scoreless baseball without allowing a hit. He walked one and struck out three on his way to his first victory of the season.

Along the Train Tracks:

The Rainiers started doing damage in the fifth. After Express starter RHP Cole Winn recorded the first two outs, Tacoma SS Mason McCoy doubled before 3B Jose Caballero singled to score one run. Following a walk to 2B Kean Wong, CF Cesar Hernandez plated two runs with a double and extended the lead to 3-0.

Tacoma went deep to begin the sixth inning and made it a 4-0 advantage when C Brian O'Keefe smacked his fifth home run of the early season. The homer to right field traveled 386 feet.

Round Rock surrendered two more runs in the ninth inning as McCoy added another double for the evening and scored LF Jake Scheiner.Caballero capped off the scoring for the evening with an RBI single to bring home McCoy. With Tacoma leading 6-0, the Express came up empty in the ninth for their first loss of the homestand.

E-Train Excerpts:

Texas Rangers RHP Josh Sborz made his second rehab outing on Wednesday. He went 1.0 frame and allowed one earned run on one hit with one strikeout.

Express 2B Jonathan Ornelas went 0-for-2 but posted three walks. The righty now has 10 walks on the season and is tied for third-most in the Pacific Coast League.

The 6-0 final marked the first time that Round Rock has been shut out by an opponent to start the 2023 season.

Next up: The Express and Rainiers will get set for game three of the six-game series at Dell Diamond on Thursday, with first pitch set for 7:05 p.m. CT. Round Rock LHP Bernardo Flores (0-0, 20.25) is scheduled for the start against Tacoma RHP Easton McGree (1-0, 4.35).

Single game tickets as well as full season and mini season membership plans are on sale now. For more information about the Express, visit RRExpress.com or call (512) 255-2255. Subscribe to the E-Train email newsletter and keep up with the Express on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter!

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from April 12, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.