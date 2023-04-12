Isotopes Hold off El Paso, 13-12

El Paso, TX - Albuquerque jumped out to a 5-0 lead over the first two frames but the Chihuahuas fought back to tie it in the eighth with four runs of their own. However, the Isotopes plated five in the ninth and held off another rally from El Paso to win, 13-12, at Southwest University Park Tuesday night.

Topes Scope:

- With the 13-12 win over El Paso, the Isotopes are now 3-0 in series openers (March 31 @ Round Rock, 9-4, and April 4 vs. Salt Lake, 7-5).

-The Isotopes have a three-game winning streak, their longest of the season.

-Albuquerque has now won four of its last five games against the Chihuahuas.

-The Isotopes are 6-0 when scoring at least six runs. They are also 6-0 when they outhit their opponent.

-Albuquerque scored four runs in the first frame, the club's fifth time plating at least four in an inning this season.

-The Isotopes have plated 17 runs in the first inning this season, the most in all of Triple-A.

-The time of game was 3:27, the longest time of game since Oct. 1, 2021, at Sacramento (3:29).

-Albuquerque committed two errors in a game for the first time this season.

-The Isotopes are now 2-1 in one run ballgames, including winning two-straight (April 9 vs. Salt Lake, 11-10).

-The 13 runs scored eclipsed the club's season-high set two days ago versus Salt Lake (11).

-The 17 hits are a new team-high, which was also set two days ago versus Salt Lake (16).

-El Paso pitching fanned 13 Isotopes hitters, tying the season-high set April 1 at Round Rock.

- Daniel Cope established a new career-high with four hits. The four hits also tied a team-high, set twice. Cope tied a career-high with four RBI set twice (July 30, 2021, High-A Spokane and April 21, 2022, Double-A Hartford). The four RBI also tied a team-high, set once. Cope has a hit in both games he's played and is hitting .714 (5x7).

- Nolan Jones went 2-for-5 with an RBI, two runs and a walk. He is tied with a team-leading five multi-hit efforts and two-straight. He has a modest three-game hitting streak. Jones has a hit in eight of 10 games played while reaching base in nine contests.

-Coco Montes extended his hit streak to seven games after going 2-for-6 with two RBI. During the streak he is hitting .448 (13x29) with four doubles, one homer and six RBI). He is tied with a team-leading five multi-hit efforts, including three-straight. He also has a three-game extra-base hit streak.

-Hunter Stovall registered three hits in a game for the first time since Sept. 4, 2022, with Double-A Hartford. He has a hit in six of the seven games he's played at Triple-A.

-Grayson Greiner recorded two hits, two RBI and two doubles in five at-bats. He last recorded two hits and two RBI on Aug. 17, 2022, with Triple-A Reno. It was his first game with two doubles since April 12, 2022, also with Reno.

-Jimmy Herron recorded his second multi-hit effort of the year along with his second triple. Herron is now 6-for-12 from the leadoff spot.

-Starting pitcher Noah Davis did not factor into the decision after tossing 4.2 innings and allowing four runs, two earned, on six hits, a hit batsman and one walk. He has hit at least one batter in all three starts.

-Eight of nine starters for the Isotopes registered a hit for the second game in-a-row.

-Blair Calvo recorded one out and closed the game for his second save of the season.

On Deck: Game two between the Isotopes and Chihuahuas is set for 11:05 pm MST Wednesday morning. Karl Kauffman is scheduled to start for Albuquerque while Pedro Avila is slated to start for El Paso.

