Rainiers Call on 'Pen to Halt Express

April 12, 2023 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Tacoma Rainiers News Release







Round Rock, TX - When the Tacoma Rainiers (6-4) had their scheduled Wednesday starting pitcher Darren McCaughan summoned to the Majors the night before, it fell on Tacoma's bullpen to even their series with the Round Rock Express (6-4). It turned out one would've been enough, in a 6-0 victory.

Locals Riley O'Brien (Shorewood) and lefty Tayler Saucedo (Tahoma) tossed two innings apiece to begin the game, combining to fan seven batters while allowing only one hit (O'Brien) and one walk (Saucedo). Matt Festa (1.0 IP), southpaw Blake Weiman (2.0 IP), JB Bukauskas (1.0 IP) and Nolan Blackwood (1.0 IP) took it the distance, as the gaggle of six Tacoma relievers combined to strike out 14 batters (club season-high), allowing only three Express singles. Blackwood retired the side in order with a punchout to end it.

For the eighth time in 10 games, the red-clad Rainiers drew first blood. It took until a three-run fifth inning, after Mason McCoy hit his fourth double already, into the left field corner. A batter later Jose Caballero lined a single to center to score the run. Kean Wong then walked, setting the table for Cesar Hernandez who hit his fourth double as well, landing at the bottom of the right field wall and scoring both runners. All the Tacoma damage in the fifth came with two out.

In the second inning, Brian O'Keefe extended his current club-long hit streak to eight games with a double. In the visiting sixth, he extended Tacoma's lead to 4-0 with an opposite field solo shot to right-center, already his fifth homer this season.

McCoy's second hit, a gap double in the ninth, scored the fifth Rainiers run. Jake Scheiner (single) hustled for three bases, beating a close play at the plate. Caballero's second hit plated McCoy for the evening's final tally.

The midpoint of this weeklong set will be Thursday evening, a 5:05 CT/7:05 PT first pitch at Dell Diamond. RHP Easton McGee (Seattle 40-man roster) is Tacoma's scheduled starter.

Rainiers broadcaster Mike Curto will have full coverage on TacomaRainiers.com. All 2023 Rainiers games, home and away, can also be heard for free on the MiLB First Pitch app. HD video broadcasts of every home game can be viewed with an MiLB.TV subscription.

