Reno Aces Announce Promotions for May of the 2023 Home Schedule

RENO, Nev. - The Reno Aces released their promotional schedule today for all May home games, with fan-favorite Fireworks Fridays and Super Saturdays making their season debuts along with the Micheladas de Reno. Details:

Special Events

Fireworks Fridays, presented by ITS Logistics and Ten Country 97.3 in partnership with Pyro Guys, Inc.

Every Friday home game will feature pre-, during, and post-game fireworks

Friday, May 5th

Friday, May 19th

Super Saturdays, presented by KOLO 8 News Now and The River 103.7

Marvel Defenders of the Diamond Night - Saturday, May 6th

The Aces' have teamed up with Marvel as part of MiLB's official collaboration, featuring a new Marvel-inspired Mr. Baseball logo that will be worn on-field via hats and special jerseys.

Super Hero inspired food & beverage specials will be offered in-stadium:

Iron Man Burger: A single patty with American cheese, nacho cheese, and hot Cheetos dust.

Hulk Chile Verde Chicken Nachos: tortilla chips topped with chile verde chicken, lettuce, black bean corn salsa, sour cream, and jalapenos served in a souvenir helmet.

Marvel-inspired video board graphics, videos, and sounds will also be featured.

PEANUTS Night presented by My Ride to Work - Saturday, May 20th.

Charlie Brown, Snoopy, Woodstock, Lucy, and all the timeless characters of this iconic comic strip will be celebrated at Greater Nevada Field on this night.

Custom PEANUTS jerseys will be worn on-field and auctioned for charity. Fans can obtain a link to bid by texting "Auction" to 21003.

PEANUTS themed food & beverage specials will be offered in-stadium:

Good Grief Burger: A single patty topped with creamy peanut butter, 2 thick slices of bacon, lettuce, tomato, and red onion.

Pigpen Platter: onion rings with nacho cheese, bacon bits & garlic ranch sauce.

Peppermint Patty Brownie Bites: Peppermint brownies topped with your choice of ice cream.

Video board graphics, videos, and stadium sounds will be PEANUTS based.

Micheladas de Reno Cinco de Mayo Celebration presented by RTC, KOLO 8 News Now, & Juan 101.7 - Friday, May 5th.

The debut of the Aces' new Copa de la Diversion identity! The team will take the field in all baby-blue uniforms for the first of five scheduled Micheladas games this season at Greater Nevada Field.

Hosted by Guest Master of Ceremonies DJ Juan from Juan 101.7

Fans are invited to play Lotería between innings by picking up their card at the top of Section 104 pregame.

Hispanic and Latino inspired characters will be on the concourse to interact with fans.

Concession specials:

Taquito's with enchiladas and crème

Elote corn on the cobb

Fruita Fresca

More information, details, and tickets about the new brand can be found at MicheladasdeReno.com

Mother's Day Celebration presented by Saint Mary's Health Network

Featuring a flower giveaway (limited quantities, while supplies last).

May's Daily Deals will offer fans special experiences or pricing for every Aces' home game throughout the month:

May Daily Deals

Taco Tuesdays presented by JOIN, Inc. and Alice 96.5 - Fans can enjoy 2 street tacos for $6.00 and/or add a Tecate canned beer for an additional $4.00.

Wild Wednesdays presented by Wild 102.9 FM - $10.29 infield reserve tickets every Wednesday using code "WILD" at RenoAces.com.

Coors Light Thursday Thursdays presented by KBUL 98.1 FM - Located in the Coors Light Party Zone, fans can grab $2.00 Coors Light drafts.

Fireworks Fridays presented by ITS Logistics and Ten Country 93.7

Super Saturdays presented by KOLO 8 News Now and The River 103.7- Special Event Night and/or gate giveaway

Family Sundays presented by SUNNY 106.9 FM - $1 Hot Dogs

Dog Days

Sunday, May 21

For more information or paperwork requirements: https://www.milb.com/reno/tickets/dogdays

Military Discount - $3 OFF per ticket purchase, up to six (6) tickets, for active or retired military members with valid ID at Greater Nevada Field Ticket Office or by purchasing online.

The Reno Aces are scheduled to play 12 games in total in May, with six games coming against the Round Rock Express and the other six to be played against the Sacramento River Cats. Tickets for all games are on sale now for via RenoAces.com, the Greater Nevada Field Ticket Office, or by texting "TIXX" to 21003. Season Memberships are available via RenoAces.com, texting "MEMBER" to 21003, or calling (775) 334-7000.

