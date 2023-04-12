OKC Dodgers Game Notes - April 12, 2023

April 12, 2023 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Oklahoma City Dodgers News Release







Sugar Land Space Cowboys (3-6) at Oklahoma City Dodgers (8-2)

Game #11 of 150/First Half #11 of 75/Home #5 of 75

Pitching Probables: SUG-RHP Forrest Whitley (1-0, 2.25) vs. OKC-RHP Matt Andriese (0-0, 6.23)

Wednesday, April 12, 2023 | Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark | Oklahoma City, Okla. | 11:05 a.m. CT

Radio: KGHM-AM 1340 The Game, 1340thegame.com, iHeartRadio; Video: MiLB.tv; Bally Live

Today's Game: The Oklahoma City Dodgers have won back-to-back games, as well as eight of the last nine games, and continue their series against the Sugar Land Space Cowboys at 11:05 a.m. during a Field Trip Day game at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark...The 8-2 Dodgers own the best record in the Pacific Coast League and have the most wins in all of Triple-A to begin the 2023 season.

Last Game: The Oklahoma City Dodgers scored runs in the ninth and 10th innings to complete another comeback and defeat the Sugar Land Space Cowboys in a 4-3 walk-off victory Tuesday night at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. The Dodgers scored four unanswered runs in the game to overcome a 3-0 deficit and win the series opener between the teams. Trailing, 3-2, in the ninth inning with two outs, Ryan Ward drew a walk with the bases loaded to tie the score and force extra innings. In the top of the 10th inning, OKC pitcher Nick Robertson retired the side in order and stranded Sugar Land's potential go-ahead run at third base. In the bottom of the 10th inning with one out and runners at second and third base, Devin Mann hit a fly ball to shallow right field caught by Pedro León. Ben DeLuzio tagged form third base and scored when León's throw to home plate could not be corralled by Sugar Land catcher Luke Berryhill. The Space Cowboys' three runs all came via home run, with Justin Dirden hitting a solo home run in the fourth inning and Dixon Machado adding a two-run homer in the fifth inning for a 3-0 lead. OKC's Luke Williams drove in the Dodgers' first two runs of the night on a RBI double in the fifth inning and another RBI double in the seventh inning.

Today's Probable Pitcher: Matt Andriese (0-0) makes his third start of the season and first career appearance against Sugar Land today...Andriese most recently started April 6 in Las Vegas, allowing four runs (three earned) and five hits in 4.2 innings with four strikeouts. He did not issue a walk and did not factor into the decision of OKC's eventual 5-4 victory...He first start was April 1 against Tacoma in OKC and allowed three runs on eight hits with four walks and two strikeouts over 4.0 innings. He did not factor into the decision of OKC's eventual 6-5 walk-off win in 10 innings...Andriese enters his 13th professional season and first in the Dodgers organization. He signed with the Dodgers Jan. 30 after spending the 2022 season with the Yomiuri Giants of Japan's Nippon Professional Baseball, going 5-2 with a 2.86 ERA over 15 games. He notched 56 strikeouts against 14 walks across 63.0 innings...In 2021, he made the Opening Day roster for the Boston Red Sox and went on to make 26 relief appearances, going 2-3 with one save and posting a 6.03 ERA before being designated for assignment Aug. 17. He quickly signed with Seattle Aug. 22 and made eight relief appearances with the Mariners, posting a 2.45 ERA with 12 K's...Andriese was selected in the third round of the 2011 MLB Draft by San Diego from UC Riverside and he made his ML debut with Tampa Bay April 10, 2015 at the Marlins. He's made a total of 217 appearances in the Majors with five different teams throughout his career.

Against the Space Cowboys: 2023: 0-0 2022: 16-8 All-time: 29-20 At OKC: 18-10

The Dodgers and Space Cowboys meet for their first of four series this season and first of two at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark within a span of six weeks...The Dodgers won the 2022 series, 16-8, and went 11-4 at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. The Dodgers did not lose back-to-back games to Sugar Land at any point last season...The teams split their most recent series Aug. 16-21, 2022 in Sugar Land in a series that included two games that extended to the 10th inning and were won on walk-off hits by the Space Cowboys. The series also included a doubleheader with Sugar Land winning the second game, 21-4, in seven innings, featuring a 17-run inning...The teams last met in OKC July 26-31, 2022 with OKC winning the set, 4-2, including two walk-off wins in 10 innings...Miguel Vargas led the Dodgers with 33 hits, 18 RBI, 23 runs scored and five homers against Sugar Land last season...Pitchers Ryan Pepiot and Carson Fulmer each had four wins in the season series, while Pepiot posted a 1.82 ERA in five games (three starts) with 29 strikeouts...Of last season's 24 total meetings, nine were one-run games.

Rally Caps: For the second straight game, as well in a fourth straight win, the Dodgers came back to win after trailing in a game by multiple runs. The Dodgers overcame a three-run deficit Tuesday night, scoring four unanswered runs in the win. On Friday and Sunday in Las Vegas, the Dodgers erased five-run deficits to come back to win. Last Thursday in Las Vegas, the Dodgers trailed by two runs before coming back to win as well. In just one of OKC's first eight wins this season have the Dodgers scored first and held the lead for an entire game...Tuesday night marked the Dodgers' sixth win of the season by a one-run margin and also became the team's fifth last at-bat victory through the first 10 games of the season. Last night was also the fourth time already this season the Dodgers trailed in the eighth inning or later in a game they eventually won and was the third time in the last eight games they did not hold a lead until their final at-bat.

Strong Start: The Dodgers' 8-2 record is tied for the team's second-best start through 10 games during the Bricktown era (since 1998). Only the 2018 Dodgers, who started 9-1 and went on to a 10-1 record, had more wins through 10 games in the last 25 seasons. The 2023 team is the fourth OKC squad to start a season 8-2, last achieved by the 2015 team (also 2012 and 2008)...The current hot start included a six-game winning streak April 1-7, which was the first six-game winning streak for OKC at any point of a season since a six-game streak July 18-24, 2019...The Dodgers won their first road series of the season in Las Vegas, 5-1. It marked the fifth time out of 45 six-games series since the start of the 2021 season that the Dodgers have won five of six games during the same set. The previous time was April 5-10, 2022 in the season-opening series at home against Albuquerque.

Beyond Nine: Tuesday marked OKC's second straight extra-inning game and third extra-inning game of the season as the Dodgers improved to 3-0 in games that extend beyond nine innings. In fact, they have played in the only three extra-inning games across the entire Pacific Coast League this season and all three have come against different opponents (Tacoma, Las Vegas and Sugar Land)...The Dodgers won their first extra-inning contest of the season, 6-5, in 10 innings April 1 against Tacoma on a walk-off RBI single by Jahmai Jones, which secured OKC's first victory of the season. On Sunday in Las Vegas, the Dodgers overcame a five-run deficit, scoring six unanswered runs and winning, 6-5, in 10 innings...OKC went 4-6 in extra-inning games during the 2022 season. The team did not play an extra-inning game until May 26 (Game 44) and its third extra-inning game until June 10 (Game 58)...Three of the last six and four of the last nine meetings between OKC and SUG have gone to extras.

More Than Lukewarm: Luke Williams reached base four times last night as he went 2-for-3 with two doubles, two RBI and two walks. Williams leads the Dodgers with 15 hits and 12 RBI through nine games this season. Ten of his hits have gone for extra bases and he is batting .395 (15x38) with six doubles, two triples and two homers. He has hit safely in eight of his nine games...Williams' six doubles pace the Pacific Coast League, while his 15 hits and two triples are tied for first. His 10 extra-base hits are second-most in the league, while his 31 total bases are third and his 12 RBI are tied for fourth...Williams has homered two times in 44 plate appearances this season after going deep just twice in 194 total plate appearances between the Majors and Triple-A last season and only three times in 445 total plate appearances between 2021-22.

Bricktown Stroll: The Dodgers drew a season-high 14 walks Tuesday night, including four walks each from Drew Avans and Hunter Feduccia. Avans' four walks set a new career high, while Feduccia's tied his career-high mark, set April 18, 2019 with Low-A Great Lakes against Bowling Green. OKC's 14 total walks were the most by the team since July 14, 2017 when OKC also drew 14 walks against New Orleans at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. That game featured four walks apiece from Willie Calhoun and Max Muncy and was the last time two players had four walks in the same game...Before Tuesday, the last two instances of a player having four walks in one game were Aug. 22, 2017 (Bobby Wilson at Colorado Springs) and July 30, 2019 (Edwin Ríos at Salt Lake)...Entering Tuesday, the Dodgers had 39 walks through nine games, including a combined 11 walks in the previous four games combined.

First Offense: The OKC offense collected on a season-low four hits Tuesday and the team's four runs scored were the fewest for the team in a victory so far this season. However, the Dodgers' 67 runs are tied for the second-most runs scored by an OKC team through 10 games during the Bricktown era (since 1998). The 2018 team scored 69 runs through 10 games, while the 2022 and 2023 teams are tied for the second-most with 67 runs scored. The 2022 Dodgers went on to score the second-most runs in Minor League Baseball last season with 949, also setting a new team record.

Steadfast: Michael Busch recorded a double and a walk Tuesday. On Sunday, he reached base four times and finished with a game-high three hits as well as a team-leading three RBI. He went 3-for-4 with a double, walk and run scored in the Las Vegas finale...Busch has reached base safely in each of the team's first 10 games and he has hit safely in six straight games (9x26)...Busch ranks second among OKC players with 14 hits - tied for fourth in the PCL...Busch was named a 2022 MiLB.com Organization All-Star after slashing a combined .274/.365/.516 with 32 home runs, 108 RBI and a Minor League-leading 118 runs between Double-A Tulsa and Oklahoma City.

Yardwork: After hitting six homers over the previous three games, OKC was held without a home run Tuesday. The Dodgers have 13 homers through 10 games, tying the 2022 Dodgers' 10-game total. Last year's team went on to hit 201 homers - the second-most in a season by the team since 1998 (203 HR in 2019)...On the other hand, OKC has allowed at least two homers in each of the last four games (10 HR) - accounting for 17 of the 23 total runs allowed during that time - as well as at least one homer in five consecutive games (11 HR). OKC has allowed a league-high 19 homers through 10 games.

Around the Horn: With his four walks last night, Hunter Feduccia has now reached base in 14 of his first 27 plate appearances this season...Through the first 10 games of the season, starting pitchers have only thrown 40.0 innings while allowing 42 runs (36 ER), 52 hits and 24 walks (1.90 WHIP). Opponents are batting .310 (52x168) with 15 home runs. Tuesday was just the second game this season in which the Dodgers held the opposition scoreless through two innings and the first time in eight games...The bullpen had another outstanding game Tuesday, combining for 6.0 scoreless innings. Over the last two games the bullpen has thrown 12.1 scoreless innings and held opponents 4-for-39. Yesterday was the fifth time in the last six games the bullpen collectively threw at least 4.0 innings while not allowing a run...This is the first of three consecutive weeks the Dodgers will play a game that begins before noon local time (April 20 at Albuquerque; April 26 vs. Sacramento).

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from April 12, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.