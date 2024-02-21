K-Wings Cut Mariners Loose in OT
February 21, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kalamazoo Wings News Release
KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings (26-19-3-0), proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, used a season-high shot total and yet another Collin Adams game-winner to defeat the Maine Mariners (20-22-6-0) at Wings Event Center Wednesday, 3-2 in overtime.
Collin Adams (11) sent Maine packing at the 6:44 mark of overtime by tapping in a Luke Morgan (6) rebound from below the left circle. Adams and Morgan ended the game on a 3-on-2 rush after a spectacular Hunter Vorva (12-6-0-0) save on the other end. Derek Daschke (13) angled the puck into Morgan for the initial shot on goal.
Vorva made 29 saves on 31 shots against to pick up a career-best sixth-straight victory, including six saves in OT. The Kalamazoo native has conceded two goals or fewer in 10 of his last 11 starts.
Maine opened the scoring at the 14:03 mark of the first period on the power play.
Ayden MacDonald (6) tied it up with a power play tip-in from the blue paint at the 3:21 mark of the second. MacDonald knocked a Josh Passolt (13) shot past the Maine goaltender, and Michael Joyaux (13) also assisted the extra-man tally.
Maine retook the lead at the 7:36 mark.
Collin Saccoman (4) made it 2-2 at the 6:35 mark of the third with a tip-in from the right side on the rush. Saccoman received the puck from Erik Bradford (36) near his own goal line and accelerated after hitting Passolt (14) with a breakout pass near center ice. Passolt made a man miss before saucing it back to Saccoman for the perfect 2-on-1 backdoor finish.
The win ties Kalamazoo's season-long win streak at four games, moves the team into No. 4 in the Central Division and improves the K-Wings' record to 7-3 in games that go past regulation.
The K-Wings finished the game 1-for-3 on the power play and 0-for-1 on the penalty kill. Kalamazoo took the final shot total, 43-31.
Kalamazoo is back in action Saturday at 7:10 p.m. EST against the Wheeling Nailers (29-18-1-1) at WesBanco Arena.
