Florida Everblades Release 2024-25 Blades 365 Membership Information

ESTERO, Fla - The Florida Everblades announce their updated details for Blades 365 members for the 2024-25 season, which will also be the 27th season of Everblades hockey! Some changes for next season include an updated seating map and changes to the Premium and Terrace Level seating package options.

For next season, the Glass Level will be all first-row seats, and the Club Level will be rows two (2) through seven (7) in all sections. The Premium Center Ice Level will be rows eight (8) through eighteen (18); this area is the 3-middle sections on both sides (Sections 101-102, 110-112, and 120). The Premium Level will be rows eight (8) through sixteen (16) in sections 113-119 and 103-109. The Terrace Level will be rows seventeen (17)+ in sections 113-119 and 103-109.

To view the new 2024-25 seating map, click HERE.

Similar to prior seasons, those wishing to purchase a Blades 365 package will have the option of a Full Season, Select Plan, or Voucher Pack.

Full season packages include the most savings and benefits to ensure you don't miss a moment of next season at Hertz Arena featuring our unused ticket redemption program, and discounted food and beverage benefits.

Select plans allow you to pre-select either 12 or 24 regular-season home games of your choice in the same seats for each of those pre-selected games.

Voucher packs allow you to purchase a flexible ticket voucher booklet for either 12 or 24 tickets to use throughout the regular season. You have the option to redeem your vouchers online or at the Fifth Third Bank Box Office at Hertz Arena whenever you would like.

Benefits of being a Blades 365 member include private parties and exclusive season ticket holder events, discounted parking options, merchandise discounts, and presale options for other Hertz Arena events.

To learn more or to purchase a package, call or text the Florida Everblades at (239) 948-PUCK.

