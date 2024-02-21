Steelheads Sign Colin Van Den Hurk and Jack Jensen to ECHL Contracts

BOISE, ID - The Idaho Steelheads (@Steelheads), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the Dallas Stars(@DallasStars), and Steelheads Head Coach & Director of Hockey Operations Everett Sheen announced yesterday that the club has signed defenseman Colin Van Den Hurk and forward Jack Jensen to ECHL contracts.

Van Den Hurk, 24, spent the last three seasons playing at Lakehead University (USports) in Thunder Bay, ON where he was second on the club this year with 23 points (6G, 17A) in 28 games. The 5-foot-11 190lb right-handed shooter also led the Thunderwolves defensive core last season recording 20 points (5G, 15A) in 27 games. In three seasons at Lakehead he appeared in 68 career games totaling 53 points (14G, 39A).

Prior to collegiate hockey, the Havelock, ON native spent a majority of his junior career in the OJHL appearing in 124 games across four different seasons registering 87 points (26G, 61A) most recently serving as an Alternate Captain for the Trenton Golden Hawks during the 2019-20 campaign where he tied for ninth amongst league defenders with 42 points (13G, 29A) in 50 games. He also suited up for the Charlottetown Islanders of the QMJHL in 2018-19 and appeared in six games in the OHL with the Kingston Frontenacs before his college career.

Jensen, 23, comes to Idaho from Augustana University in Sioux Falls, SD where he recorded eight points (4G, 4A) in 15 games this season. He spent his first two seasons of college hockey at Arizona State University where he was teammates with Demetrios Koumontzis, Jack Becker, and Willie Knieirm. In two seasons with the Sun Devils the 6-foot-2, 205lb left-handed shooter skated in 60 games registering 30 points (10G, 20A).

Prior to collegiate hockey, the Eden Prairie, MN native played two full seasons with the Omaha Lancers of the USHL from 2019-21 serving as an Alternate Captain in 2020-21. In parts of three seasons in the USHL he played with Omaha and Tr-City accumulating 45 points (13G, 32A) in 68 games.

