ECHL Transactions - February 21
February 21, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Wednesday, February 21, 2024:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Kalamazoo:
Tyler Vanuden, F
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Allen:
Delete Bennett MacArthur, F recalled to Syracuse by Tampa Bay
Atlanta:
Add Alex Cohen, F signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Nolan Burke, F placed on reserve
Fort Wayne:
Delete Connor Corcoran, D recalled by Bakersfield
Delete Ethan Keppen, F loaned to Hartford
Greenville:
Add Jonathan Yantsis, F signed contract, added to active roster
Iowa:
Add Louis Boudon, F assigned by Iowa (AHL)
Delete Anthony Firriolo, D placed on reserve
Jacksonville:
Add Reece Harsch, D activated from reserve
Add Matt Iacopelli, F activated from reserve
Delete Riley Fiddler-Schultz, F placed on reserve
Delete Garret Cockerill, D placed on reserve
Kalamazoo:
Add Brandon Saigeon, F activated from Injured Reserve
Add Jack Olmstead, F activated from reserve
Delete Evan Dougherty, F placed on reserve
Delete Mason Emoff, F placed on reserve
Kansas City:
Add Jakob Brahaney, D signed contract, added to active roster
Maine:
Add Connor Doherty, D activated from Injured Reserve
Add Jimmy Lambert, F activated from Injured Reserve
Add Kyle Keyser, G activated from reserve
Delete Shane Starrett, G placed on reserve
Delete Nathan Noel, F placed on reserve
Delete Gabe Guertler, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/10)
Newfoundland:
Add Luke Cavallin, G assigned by Toronto (AHL)
Add Grant Cruikshank, F assigned by Toronto (AHL)
Add Alex Koopmeiners, F activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Jordan Escott, F placed on reserve
Delete Vyacheslav Peksa, G placed on reserve
Delete Brock Caufield, F recalled by Toronto (AHL)
Reading:
Add Nick Fea, F activated from reserve
Delete Austin Master, F placed on reserve
Delete Ryan Chyzowski, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/11)
Savannah:
Add Nolan Valleau, D activated from reserve
Add Brent Pedersen, F activated from reserve
Delete Kyle Jeffers, F placed on reserve
Delete Tanner Vescio, D placed on reserve
South Carolina:
Add Connor Moore, D activated from reserve
Add Ian Mackey, F activated from reserve
Delete Spencer Meier, D placed on reserve
Delete Josh Thrower, D placed on reserve
Tulsa:
Add Julian Junca, G assigned by Chicago (AHL)
Delete Troy Kobryn, G placed on reserve
Delete Dallas Comeau, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/8)
Wheeling:
Delete Taylor Gauthier, G recalled to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton by Pittsburgh
Wichita:
Add Ryan Finnegan, F activated from reserve
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from February 21, 2024
- MacArthur Gets American Hockey League Call - Allen Americans
- ECHL Transactions - February 21 - ECHL
- Royals Acquire Jake Smith, F from Greenville in Exchange for Future Considerations - Reading Royals
- Swamp Rabbits Announce Pair of Transactions Entering Weekend - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Former Lion Called up to the NHL - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Stingrays School Gladiators on Education Day - South Carolina Stingrays
- Kelly Cup Tour Begins Friday in Toledo - ECHL
- Icemen Host 22,912 Fans this Past Weekend - Jacksonville Icemen
- Steelheads Sign Colin Van Den Hurk and Jack Jensen to ECHL Contracts - Idaho Steelheads
- Florida Everblades Announce 2024 Kelly Cup Playoff Ticket Packages and Pricing - Florida Everblades
- Thunder Begins Road Trip Tonight in Iowa - Wichita Thunder
- Pre-Eval Skates Announced for Jr. Royal Delaware Valley Hockey League Teams - Reading Royals
- Florida Everblades Release 2024-25 Blades 365 Membership Information - Florida Everblades
- Preview: Royals Seek Series Sweep Over Growlers in Wild Wednesday Series Finale - Reading Royals
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.