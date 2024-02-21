ECHL Transactions - February 21

Following are the ECHL transactions for Wednesday, February 21, 2024:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Kalamazoo:

Tyler Vanuden, F

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Allen:

Delete Bennett MacArthur, F recalled to Syracuse by Tampa Bay

Atlanta:

Add Alex Cohen, F signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Nolan Burke, F placed on reserve

Fort Wayne:

Delete Connor Corcoran, D recalled by Bakersfield

Delete Ethan Keppen, F loaned to Hartford

Greenville:

Add Jonathan Yantsis, F signed contract, added to active roster

Iowa:

Add Louis Boudon, F assigned by Iowa (AHL)

Delete Anthony Firriolo, D placed on reserve

Jacksonville:

Add Reece Harsch, D activated from reserve

Add Matt Iacopelli, F activated from reserve

Delete Riley Fiddler-Schultz, F placed on reserve

Delete Garret Cockerill, D placed on reserve

Kalamazoo:

Add Brandon Saigeon, F activated from Injured Reserve

Add Jack Olmstead, F activated from reserve

Delete Evan Dougherty, F placed on reserve

Delete Mason Emoff, F placed on reserve

Kansas City:

Add Jakob Brahaney, D signed contract, added to active roster

Maine:

Add Connor Doherty, D activated from Injured Reserve

Add Jimmy Lambert, F activated from Injured Reserve

Add Kyle Keyser, G activated from reserve

Delete Shane Starrett, G placed on reserve

Delete Nathan Noel, F placed on reserve

Delete Gabe Guertler, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/10)

Newfoundland:

Add Luke Cavallin, G assigned by Toronto (AHL)

Add Grant Cruikshank, F assigned by Toronto (AHL)

Add Alex Koopmeiners, F activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Jordan Escott, F placed on reserve

Delete Vyacheslav Peksa, G placed on reserve

Delete Brock Caufield, F recalled by Toronto (AHL)

Reading:

Add Nick Fea, F activated from reserve

Delete Austin Master, F placed on reserve

Delete Ryan Chyzowski, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/11)

Savannah:

Add Nolan Valleau, D activated from reserve

Add Brent Pedersen, F activated from reserve

Delete Kyle Jeffers, F placed on reserve

Delete Tanner Vescio, D placed on reserve

South Carolina:

Add Connor Moore, D activated from reserve

Add Ian Mackey, F activated from reserve

Delete Spencer Meier, D placed on reserve

Delete Josh Thrower, D placed on reserve

Tulsa:

Add Julian Junca, G assigned by Chicago (AHL)

Delete Troy Kobryn, G placed on reserve

Delete Dallas Comeau, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/8)

Wheeling:

Delete Taylor Gauthier, G recalled to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton by Pittsburgh

Wichita:

Add Ryan Finnegan, F activated from reserve

