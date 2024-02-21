Florida Everblades Announce 2024 Kelly Cup Playoff Ticket Packages and Pricing

ESTERO, Fla. - The Florida Everblades announce their ticket pricing for the 2024 Kelly Cup Playoffs presented by Lexus. To view the 2024 Kelly Cup playoffs ticket package information, visit HERE.

The 2024 Kelly Cup Playoff Package includes all four rounds (Best-of-Seven Series) and will be available for purchase until April 13th. If fewer than 16 home games are played during the 2024 Kelly Cup Playoffs, the value of each unused ticket will be credited to your Everblades account for the 2024-25 season. Print your order form HERE.

Single-game playoff tickets for Round 1 will be available once the Florida Everblades clinch a playoff berth.

TICKET PACKAGES

Tier Level Season Ticket Holder Price Total Package Price

Tier 1 (Glass) $55.00 $880.00

Tier 2 (Club) $36.00 $576.00

Tier 3 (Premium Center Ice) $23.50 $376.00

Tier 4 (Premium) $20.00 $320.00

Tier 5 (Terrace) $14.50 $232.00

PLAYOFF BOX OFFICE PRICING (PER TICKET)

Tier Level Round 1 Round 2 Round 3 Round 4

Tier 1 (Glass) $68.00 $73.00 $78.00 $90.00

Tier 2 (Club) $47.00 $52.00 $57.00 $69.00

Tier 3 (Premium Center Ice) $40.00 $45.00 $50.00 $62.00

Tier 4 (Premium) $32.00 $37.00 $42.00 $54.00

Tier 5 (Terrace) $21.00 $26.00 $31.00 $43.00

PLAYOFF GROUP PRICING (PER TICKET)

Tier Level Round 1 Round 2 Round 3 Round 4

Tier 1 (Glass) $60.00 $65.00 $70.00 $82.00

Tier 2 (Club) $40.00 $45.00 $50.00 $62.00

Tier 3 (Premium Center Ice) $32.00 $37.00 $42.00 $54.00

Tier 4 (Premium) $25.00 $30.00 $35.00 $47.00

Tier 5 (Terrace) $18.00 $23.00 $28.00 $40.00

A discounted parking pass for the playoff package will also be available for $160 ($10 per game).

To learn more about pricing, call or text the Florida Everblades Front Office at (239) 948-7825.

2024 Playoff Format:

Based on points percentage, the top four teams in each of the four divisions will earn postseason berths. All four rounds in the 2024 Kelly Cup Playoffs will be best-of-seven series.

The Division Semifinals in each division will see the first-place team meet the fourth-place finisher and the second-place team taking on the third-place team. The two winners in each division Semifinals will meet in the Division Finals, with those winners advancing to the Conference Finals. The Eastern Conference champion will meet the Western Conference champion in the 2024 Kelly Cup Finals.

