MacArthur Gets American Hockey League Call
February 21, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Allen Americans News Release
Dallas/Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Ottawa Senators, and AHL's Belleville Senators announced today that forward Bennett MacArthur has been recalled by the NHL's Tampa Bay Lightning, and assigned to the Syracuse Crunch (AHL).
Bennett Macarthur was reassigned to Allen by Tampa Bay (NHL) in early December. In 33 games with the Americans, he has 20 points (7 goals and 13 assists).
The native of Summerside, PEI, was drafted by the Tampa Bay Lightning in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft. He has six games total with the AHL'S Syracuse Crunch (0 goals and 0 assists)
The Americans are off until March 1st when the Tulsa Oilers visit Allen. Call 972-912-1000 for ticket information.
Check out the Allen Americans Statistics
Images from this story
|
Allen Americans forward Bennett MacArthur
(Dave Dudich)
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from February 21, 2024
- MacArthur Gets American Hockey League Call - Allen Americans
- ECHL Transactions - February 21 - ECHL
- Royals Acquire Jake Smith, F from Greenville in Exchange for Future Considerations - Reading Royals
- Swamp Rabbits Announce Pair of Transactions Entering Weekend - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Former Lion Called up to the NHL - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Stingrays School Gladiators on Education Day - South Carolina Stingrays
- Kelly Cup Tour Begins Friday in Toledo - ECHL
- Icemen Host 22,912 Fans this Past Weekend - Jacksonville Icemen
- Steelheads Sign Colin Van Den Hurk and Jack Jensen to ECHL Contracts - Idaho Steelheads
- Florida Everblades Announce 2024 Kelly Cup Playoff Ticket Packages and Pricing - Florida Everblades
- Thunder Begins Road Trip Tonight in Iowa - Wichita Thunder
- Pre-Eval Skates Announced for Jr. Royal Delaware Valley Hockey League Teams - Reading Royals
- Florida Everblades Release 2024-25 Blades 365 Membership Information - Florida Everblades
- Preview: Royals Seek Series Sweep Over Growlers in Wild Wednesday Series Finale - Reading Royals
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.