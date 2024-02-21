MacArthur Gets American Hockey League Call

Dallas/Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Ottawa Senators, and AHL's Belleville Senators announced today that forward Bennett MacArthur has been recalled by the NHL's Tampa Bay Lightning, and assigned to the Syracuse Crunch (AHL).

Bennett Macarthur was reassigned to Allen by Tampa Bay (NHL) in early December. In 33 games with the Americans, he has 20 points (7 goals and 13 assists).

The native of Summerside, PEI, was drafted by the Tampa Bay Lightning in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft. He has six games total with the AHL'S Syracuse Crunch (0 goals and 0 assists)

The Americans are off until March 1st when the Tulsa Oilers visit Allen. Call 972-912-1000 for ticket information.

