Ghost Pirates Weekly: February 21
February 21, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Savannah Ghost Pirates News Release
Wednesday, February 21, vs Jacksonville Icemen at 7:00 pm:
NHL Affiliate: Buffalo Sabres
AHL Affiliate: Rochester Americans
Record: 31-15-4-0, 2nd in South Division
Record Against the Ghost Pirates in 2023-24: 9-1-0-0
Point Leader: Christopher Brown, Brendan Harris (47)
Last Time Out: The Ghost Pirates fell to the Icemen 4-2 on Sunday in Jacksonville; Carter Long and Logan Drevitch scored
Stat to Watch: Damien Giroux is fourth in the ECHL in shooting percentage (23.1%). Giroux has split his time this season between the Icemen and the Americans.
Friday, February 23, vs Atlanta Gladiators at 7:30 pm:
NHL Affiliate: Nashville Predators
AHL Affiliate: Milwaukee Admirals
Record: 17-31-2-1, 7th in South Division
Record Against the Ghost Pirates in 2023-24: 3-5-0-0
Point Leader: Micah Miller (37)
Last Time Out: Savannah used three first-period goals to defeat Atlanta 4-1 on the road on February 16.
Stat to Watch: While the Gladiators have struggled this season, their AHL affiliate is on a roll as the Admirals are currently on a 17-game winning streak, tied for the second-longest winning streak in AHL history.
Stat of the Week:
Logan Drevitch is currently leading the Ghost Pirates in points (36) and is on a three-game point streak
