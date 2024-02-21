Royals Acquire Jake Smith, F from Greenville in Exchange for Future Considerations

Reading, PA - The Reading Royals, proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, announced that forward Jake Smith has been acquired from the Greenville Swamp Rabbits in exchange for Future Considerations.

Smith, 26, has recorded 23 points (12g-11a), two penalty minutes and a +1 rating in 37 games to open the 2023-24 season. The Pickering, Ontario native is in the fifth season of his professional career which has included stops in the Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL), Germany3 and ECHL. Smith has accumulated 184 points (94g-90a), 121 penalty minutes and a -53 rating in 223 professional career games.

The 5'10", 170-pound, right-shot forward has played in the ECHL for each of the last two seasons where he's totaled 114 points (59g-55a), 61 penalty minutes and a -40 rating in 153 ECHL career games. Smith has played for Kansas City (5 gp), Iowa (57 gp), Norfolk (9 gp), Florida (45 gp), Tulsa (0 gp) and Greenville (37 gp) throughout his ECHL career. In his first season in the ECHL, Smith totaled 50 points (25g-25a), 35 penalty minutes, a -23 rating and earned the ECHL Player of the Week for January 10-16 where he registered 11 points (7g-6a) in four games, as well as the ECHL Rookie of the Month for January where he recorded 20 points (10g-10a) in 13 games.

Smith began his professional career with the Evansville Thunderbolts in the SPHL out of Carleton University in the U Sports. At Carleton University, Smith totaled 35 points (17g-18a) and 30 penalty minutes in 27 games played. He was selected as the U Sports Rookie of the Year and an All Rookie Team selection in the 2018-19 season.

Additionally, Smith played one season in the Ontario Hockey League for the Windsor Spitfires in 2018-19 following four seasons in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League (QMJHL).

