Preview: Royals Seek Series Sweep Over Growlers in Wild Wednesday Series Finale

February 21, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Reading Royals News Release







Reading, PA - The Reading Royals, proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, conclude a three-game series with the Newfoundland Growlers on Wednesday, February 21st at 7:00 p.m. at Santander Arena.

The home game is a Wild Wednesday promotional game featuring concession and ticket deals including $2 beer at select locations on the concourse, Buy One, Get One College Student tickets, and $6.10 Orange Zone tickets! College students can claim their BOGO ticket deal at the box office at Santander Arena!

Order tickets: royalshockey.com/tickets

Royals Right Now:

The Royals hoist a 19-22-5-2 record after taking the opening two games of their series against the Growlers in a shootout on Saturday, February 17, 4-3, and in regulation on Monday, February 19, 2-1. Ryan Cox scored the game-winning goal with 3:36 remaining in regulation for his first goal as a Royal. Under Interim Head Coach Jason Binkley, the Royals post a 3-3-2-1 record with a point earned in six of nine games.

Joe Nardi (10g-21a) leads the Royals' active roster with 31 points this season. Ryan Chyzowski (17) leads the team in goals and is second on the active roster in points (30).

Scouting the Growlers:

Newfoundland enters the series finale at 22-20-7-2 through 51 games this season. The Growlers had their six-game point snapped on Monday by the Royals. Before the series opener, the Growlers swept the Greenville Swamp Rabbits without allowing more than two goals in any of the three games. The Growlers are 9-13-4-1 on the road with a 2-5-2 record in their last nine road contests (outscored by opponent 30-24).

Forward Isaac Johnson leads the Growlers in goals (23) and points (50) in 38 games played while forward Zach O'Brien leads the club in assists (32). Johnson's 10 power play goals leads the Growlers and ties for the fourth most PPG's in the ECHL.

-

The game will be streamed live on the Royals Broadcast Network available on the following platforms:

FloSports: flosports.link/3yarTg4

Mixlr: mixlr.com/readingroyals

-

Upcoming Games:

Superhero / Battle of the Badges / Scout Night - Mar. 2 vs. Adirondack

Join us as we honor our local heros with a night dedicated to our community's first responders!

Pre-game Battle of the Badges game between Reading Police & Fire Department vs. opponent TBD

*Ticket to Battle of the Badges serves as ticket to Royals 7 PM game

Superhero guest appearances

Scout Troop benefits - For info, contact Chris Hazel (chazel@royalshockey.com)

Slapshot Saturday presented by Albright College

Motorsports Night - Mar. 22 vs. Worcester - Presented by Schaeffer's Motorsports

Rev it up with the Royals at their Motorsports Night!

Pre-game block party on Penn St. with vehicle displays

St. Hat-Tricks / Teacher Appreciation / Go Green Night - Mar. 23 vs. Worcester

Enjoy St. Patrick's Day the right way with green ice, beer, and the chance at a $10,000 giveaway

St. Patrick's specialty jersey

Slapshot Saturday presented by Albright College

-

2023-24 Season Memberships

Reading Royals Season Memberships, six-game plans, ten-game plans, and group tickets are available for the 2023-24 season now by visiting the Royals' box office at Santander Arena or by calling 610-898-7825.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 21, 2024

Preview: Royals Seek Series Sweep Over Growlers in Wild Wednesday Series Finale - Reading Royals

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.